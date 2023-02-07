Blue Nectar, a Contemporary Ayurved beauty brand with a Sensorial touch

Luxurious Ayurved is an oxymoron! Who would have thought that Ayurvedic Beauty Products could be Luxurious? Well, Blue Nectar is traversing the word of Ayurved & luxury seamlessly with traditional yet contemporary and luxurious products.

Yes, Luxury has a New address at Blue Nectar. The personal care products are sensorial and contemporary in every aspect while being highly efficacious.

The detailing of the packaging is exquisite in hues of Royal Blue with reflections of gold. The curated skincare products have delicate hedonistic aromas which are mesmerizing without being overpowering. The textures are smooth, rich, and creamy yet surprisingly light in weight and get easily absorbed.

The attention to each detail will make you feel like Royalty and leave you longing for more.

Ayurved and its heritage

Ayurveda is a nearly 3,000-year-old healing practice from India, yet due to its many advantages, we continue to hear about it today. The oldest method of treating and curing our bodies with natural ingredients, far before any of the options available in the modern world, is Ayurveda, which has its roots in nature. With the advent of skincare products made from natural ingredients, it has developed into a contemporary method of self-care.

The exquisite skincare line Blue Nectar is built on the idea of natural healing and prevention, addressing issues using potent herbs, spices, and other components found in nature. Blue Nectar revives ancient Ayurveda with a contemporary twist.

Blue Nectar’s take on Ayurveda & its healing magic

Ayurveda is an ancient technique revived by Blue Nectar, a brand that has been part of the skincare industry for quite some time now. The brand reintroduces old Ayurvedic knowledge with a luxurious feel and modern approach and takes pride in being at the forefront of wellness and skincare trends, providing customers with products that are luxurious and effective while being devoid of any chemicals, preservatives, or mineral oils.

Sanyog Jain, the co-founder, believes that everyone deserves to be gorgeously well, and Blue Nectar's Ayurvedic product line is created for the same reason. "We want everyone to have access to the most effective yet luxurious formulations available, but we also want them to feel good about themselves," added Kapil Dhameja, the co-founder. This IIT-IIM team has built on each other's strengths and worked tirelessly to establish Blue Nectar, which started as a modest brand in 2017 with only 4-5 products and has now evolved into a popular global brand with over 80 skincare and beauty products, appreciated by a large number of customers.

Luxurious Ayurveda products offered by Blue Nectar

With its exclusive Ayurvedic formulations, Blue Nectar is a complete skin and hair care line that seeks to enrich the self-care experience. Blue Nectar is a firm believer in the power of Ayurveda to improve people's lives and self-esteem. "Every action we take at Blue Nectar is guided by the idea that everyone deserves to be pampered every day. We're dedicated to launching new products that cater to your self-care needs every day", the founders Kapil & Sanyog state.

Each Blue Nectar product is designed with a sensual realm of luxury in mind, giving Ayurveda a sensorial feel. The products from Blue Nectar also feature hedonistic aromas, silky, smooth textures, and royal blue packaging that provides a luxurious unboxing experience.

The brand has a wide variety of products that are also multifunctional. Its bestsellers include a potent brightening and anti-ageing serum, Kumkumadi Tailam Face Serum with pure Sandalwood and Saffron that helps combat free radicals, reduce inflammation, repair damaged skin cells, and restore a youthful glow. Another choice is Nira Stretch Mark and Scar Body Lotion Cream. It is a light body lotion that moisturises while increasing suppleness and fading scars and markings and contains saffron, Shea butter, cocoa butter, and 12 other essential herbs. This list also includes numerous other products for complete body, hair, and skin care regimen.

Being made by nature, #SavetheBlue is Blue Nectar's unique way to give back to Nature. They have pledged to raise the underground water level by 10million litres by Oct 23. After all, Water is Blue Nectar of Life!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.