Blueheights Aviation announces launch of private jet between Delhi to Mumbai

Blueheights Aviation, an India-based company providing charter helicopter and private jet services, has recently announced the launch of Private Jet Flying between the National Capital to the Financial Capital of India. For the convenience of the people, the Private Jets will be equipped with all the necessary features and comforts and will have eight seats. The company had priced the tickets only at INR 800000 for the Private Jet between Delhi to Mumbai.

The 24*7 helicopter charter services provide comfort, hassle-free, and an overall new experience to the pilgrims. Apart from this, the aviation sector service company has also announced the launch of a plethora of packages related to the helicopter service for the ease and comfort of pilgrimages wanting to travel to some well-known pilgrimage destinations. The newly- launched packages include ‘Char Dham Yatra by Helicopter, ‘Do Dham Yatra by Helicopter, and ‘Amarnath Yatra by Helicopter. Blueheights Aviation has successfully provided effortless traveling and sightseeing of locations like Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath with these customized premium packages.

Talking about the recently launched services, Rajesh Singh and Neha Singh, the founders of Blueheights Aviation, said, “After being in the aviation sector for the past 15 years, we have experienced that a large section of people travel between Delhi to Mumbai and it is probably one of the busiest air routes in India. Being the National Capital and the Financial Capital of India, there are people like Politicians, Businessmen, Entrepreneurs, Bureaucrats, and even common people who like to travel through Private Jets, and this is the reason why for their convenience, we started Private Jet services from Delhi to Mumbai.”

Adding further, both Rajesh Singh and Neha Singh said, “India has many devotees who like to travel to different pilgrimage sites but somehow, due to bad and unpredictable weather and higher altitude, road routes are not a good option for them. Addressing this concern, we started our helicopter packages through which we aim to provide a hassle-free, comforting and convenient way of traveling to your favorite pilgrimage site.”

Additionally, apart from charter helicopter services, Blueheights Aviation has also been providing services like Chartered Plane and Private Jet Flying, which can be availed for numerous services like Business Trips, City Tours, Premium Travel and Sporting Events. Also for medical emergenices they provide Air Ambulance at short notice.

To avail there services, you can email them at Sales@blueheightaviation.com

And, contact them on 9999506969,9650578989

