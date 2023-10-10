BML Munjal University’s BRIJ Leadership Summit Unveils Gen’z Impact on Technology, Climate Change and Wellness

Introduction

BML Munjal University has successfully concluded the BRIJ Leadership Summit 2023. The summit was dedicated to exploring the influential role of Gen Z in technology, climate change, and wellness. Dr. Ritu Chikkara and Dr. Sangita Dutta Gupta, serving as the Chair and Co-Chair of the BRIJ Leadership Summit, shared their perspectives on the summit's vision and findings.1. How did the BRIJ Leadership Summit create a platform for meaningful discussions and interactions among the participants and attendees?

The BRIJ Leadership Summit, as highlighted in the university's survey report titled "Unveiling Tomorrow: Empowering Gen Z in a Changing World," fostered meaningful discussions by adopting a multi-dimensional and experiential approach. It recognised the current global geopolitical changes and leveraged them for insightful conversations. By focusing on Gen Z, the summit embraced their passion and unique perspective, fostering a platform for dynamic discussions on leadership in the 21st century. The summit's workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities created an engaging atmosphere for participants to share ideas and learn from one another. It also leveraged the wisdom of the past while providing the tools for the future, bridging the gap between generational differences and preparing Gen Z for the unique choices and challenges they face.

2. How does the BRIJ Leadership Summit contribute to the university's broader mission and vision, especially in terms of leadership development and industry collaboration?

The BRIJ Leadership Summit aligns closely with the university's broader mission and vision by actively contributing to leadership development and industry collaboration in several key ways. The summit embodied the university's commitment to a multi-dimensional and interdisciplinary approach to education. Focusing on leadership, the summit helped instil values such as responsibility, nurturance, and inspiration in attendees, which are integral to the university's vision of producing well-rounded, socially responsible leaders.

In terms of leadership development, the summit acknowledged the unique challenges faced by Gen Z, including rapid technological advancements and global issues like climate change. It provided a platform for Gen Z attendees to learn from seasoned experts, facilitating knowledge transfer and skill development. Furthermore, the summit's emphasis on industry collaboration was evident in its panel discussions and workshops bringing together industry experts, academics, and students, to foster a collaborative environment where insights and best practices were shared.

3. The survey indicated that Gen Z views AI positively, but there are concerns about job displacement. How do industry experts see the Gen Z-tech relationship evolving, especially in terms of private-sector recruitment?

When it comes to technology, an impressive 65% of Gen Z individuals believe that AI will play a substantial role in various aspects of human life, and 33% foresee its influence on society in the future. However, a substantial 62.8% of Gen Z respondents express genuine worry about AI potentially disrupting traditional job roles and employment stability. Industry experts foresee Gen Z's tech relationship evolving towards a tech-savvy workforce. Gen Z's proficiency in technology is expected to influence recruitment processes, with virtual methods and AI-driven assessments becoming prevalent. Companies will need to align with Gen Z's values, emphasizing ethics, sustainability, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). As Gen Z seeks work-life integration, employers may adapt with flexible arrangements. To address Gen Z's job displacement concerns, ongoing skills development will be essential. In summary, Gen Z's tech affinity will reshape recruitment and workplace dynamics, favouring companies that embrace change and shared values.

4. Could you discuss the survey findings related to Gen Z's concerns about climate change and their suggested measures to address this issue?

Gen Z is deeply concerned about climate change, with approximately 50% expressing significant concern. Their proposed measures include transitioning to renewable energy, stricter emissions regulations, sustainable infrastructure, and climate change awareness. Notably, 41% are willing to support environmentally sustainable companies. These survey findings demonstrate that Gen Z is not only concerned about climate change but also proactive in advocating for meaningful solutions. They view climate change as an urgent issue that requires immediate action and are willing to support initiatives and companies that align with their environmental values.

5. The survey findings also touches upon Gen Z's approach to wellness. How is Gen Z redefining wellness, and what are some notable aspects of their wellness journey?

Gen Z is reshaping wellness with a holistic approach that prioritizes physical, mental, and social well-being. A notable 48% of Gen Z individuals deem mental and emotional well-being as extremely important, reflecting their commitment to self-care. They champion sustainable and ethical choices in products and services, aligning their wellness practices with values of responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Furthermore, Gen Z emphasizes DEI in wellness, both personally and in the workplace. They are conscious consumers who make informed choices, valuing diversity and inclusivity in their wellness products and services.

While seamlessly integrating technology into their wellness journey, Gen Z also acknowledges the need to strike a balance between the digital and real world. Challenges related to stress and anxiety, stemming from a fear of failure, call for tailored support systems. These findings underscore the importance of addressing Gen Z's multifaceted well-being, highlighting their commitment to holistic and inclusive wellness practices.Attributions:

Dr. Ritu Chikkara, Chair, BRIJ Leadership Summit, Associate Professor of Marketing and Sustainability, BML Munjal University

