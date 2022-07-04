BNPL: For Those Who Love Credit Card Payment Offers but Hate Using the Card

Credit Cards have quickly become the dominant payment method in India, emerging as lucrative financial instruments that bolster an individual's purchasing power and enhance the cardholder's lifestyle. But even though it seems they are a modern product, they have been around for many decades, and some of their aspects are real downsides for customers.

If you are a long-term credit card user, you have probably gotten used to living with these cons of your credit card, and why not? Credit cards offer offers and discounts that make shopping an enjoyable experience.

If this is the case, we have an alternative for you! But before we get to that, let us first understand the pros and cons of a credit card in detail.

WHAT IS A CREDIT CARD?

A credit card is a financial instrument that entitles the holder to a credit line, so there is no need to pay for a purchase upfront. The payment can be made later, in a lump sum, or EMIs. The credit line has a set limit up to which you can instantly borrow money. There is some interest levied on this money.

By this basic definition, credit cards are great utilities to fund important purchases and divide the payments in EMIs. They also encourage you to shop by offering a myriad of discounts, offers and benefits. These benefits vary from card to card, depending on your credit limit and how premium the card is.

The benefits can be a massive plus for frequent shoppers or just people who need to make a certain number of purchases every month—benefits like airport lounge access, cashback in online shopping, and airline miles (wherever applicable). Credit cards have a wide acceptance in the market, and that means that there are virtually endless avenues to reap these benefits from.

Using the credit card frequently and paying the bills on time can also build your credit score over time. So that can also be counted as a big plus.

WHAT ARE THE DOWNSIDES OF A CREDIT CARD?

A credit card, despite all the great features, is not without its cons. Let us take a look at them:

Ease of use is a big pro of a credit card, but it can quickly become its biggest con. If not used wisely, it can quickly become a debt accumulating instrument.

The interest rate charged on the borrowed amount is on the higher side. Note that interest is usually charged on the amount that is carried over to the next month. So it is crucial to clear the entire due amount on time.

Credit Cards often have many hidden costs and charges associated with them.

The annual fees of credit cards that have many lucrative benefits can be on the higher side.

Credit Cards have an element of exclusivity to them, as the credit limit is decided based on a background check of your credit history. So a person who has a lower credit score but is financially stable at the current moment might not be eligible for a credit card.

BNPL - THE ALTERNATIVE

With the pandemic giving a push to cashless payments, India has witnessed a shift in the payment paradigm from cash to digital modes. In this increasingly cashless landscape, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) has emerged as an alternative to credit cards.

BNPL functions in a similar way to a credit card, wherein you make a purchase without paying anything from your pocket at that time. The payment is made to the BNPL company later within a predetermined period. These schemes have begun to offer cards very much in line with traditional credit cards. One great example is the Lazy Card by LazyPay.

WHAT ARE THE FEATURES OF THESE DIGITAL CARDS?

The best feature of digital cards that use the BNPL scheme is inclusivity. When you sign up for the card, there is no credit check that is done, and you are instead given a basic credit limit, to begin with. As you use the service over time, your credit limit increases. The limit can be anywhere between Rs. 2000 and 5 lacs.

Signing up is easy as well. You just need to download the mobile app and log in with your credentials. Basic information like your mobile number and PAN number is required.

The significant difference from a credit card comes in the form of low to no interest on the borrowed amount, plus no hidden charges or annual fees. These digital cards are offered by BNPL companies totally free of cost for a lifetime. So you can spend without worrying, and the spending adds to your credit score improvement as well!

And finally, these digital cards are reaching almost universal acceptance in the market and offer many rewards and benefits, which are the same for all cardholders, regardless of their credit limit.

CONCLUSION

So if you are an active credit card user who feels like there is a need for something better, then Digital Cards like LazyPay's Lazy Card are the best options for you.

Check out their website today, and discover a new world of financial freedom!

