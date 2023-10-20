Bollywood Beats and Enchanting Emcees Steal the Spotlight at WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Indian weddings are a treasure trove of joy and merriment, woven into the fabric of traditions, rituals, and, of course, entertainment. From the lively emcees setting the stage for the festivities to the talented singers and DJs grooving the couple and guests, and the nimble choreographers orchestrating sensational performances, the entertainment quotient is what elevates an Indian wedding from memorable to unforgettable.

On October 4, 2023, the illustrious Taj Lands End, Mumbai, witnessed a gala affair as the 6th WeddingSutra Influencer Awards celebrated these stars who make weddings come alive.

Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com, and Actress Preeti Jhangiani present the award to Gurdeep Mehndi.

At the forefront of this celebratory evening were the prestigious awards for the "Best Live Entertainers for Weddings." The deserving recipients of this honor included Bismil, Gurdeep Mehndi, ONEmpire, Best Kept Secret, Purva Mantri, and SWARAAG. The event also paid homage to the crème de la crème of the entertainment world. Among those recognized were the talented artistes Gurdeep Mehendi, and Behram Siganporia of Best Kept Secrets, as well as ONEmpire.



The heartbeat of any wedding is undoubtedly its music, and the DJ fraternity claimed their well-deserved recognition at the WeddingSutra Influencer Awards. The esteemed DJs who took home the honors were DJ AJ, DJ Ganesh, DJ Madoc, DJ Stetson, DJ Nitesh, DJ Alex, and DJ TBOM, popularly known as Krish.

Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com, and Actress Preeti Jhangiani present the award to Bismil.

Adding flavor to the evening were the Emcees, the hosts who set the tone with their witty introductions and quick humor. Bestowed with the title of the "Best Female Emcee" were Sonam C Chhabra, Deepali Vijay, and Upasana Chellani. Meanwhile, the "Best Male Emcee" category witnessed victories for Anchor JK, Vishaal Rasquinha, Vipul Roy, Siddharth Kannan, and Almost Aayush, all of whom lit up the stage with their charisma and charm.



Choreography is the soul of dance, and weddings are incomplete without enchanting moves. The choreographers who swayed their way to the top included Sumit Khetan, Cheena Dasani Productions, Zeus Entertainment, Rian Mistry Productions, Shailesh Ranjak, and Praavin Dighe, each infusing their artistic magic into wedding ceremonies. The cherry on top was the "Best Bride and Groom Entry" category, with accolades bestowed upon The Global Design Co, Sumit Khetan, and Team Dhawal, adding a touch of grandeur and flair to every couple's grand entrance.



The meticulous process of choosing these outstanding individuals involved a discerning jury of 21 industry experts, ensuring that only the best of the best were awarded. The WeddingSutra Influencer Awards bore witness to the presence of the who's who of the industry, with influencers, hoteliers, event managers, and Mumbai's elite society gracing the occasion. It was a night of glamour, high energy, and an unabashed celebration of excellence.

Parthip Thyagarajan, CEO of WeddingSutra.com, and Actress Preeti Jhangiani present the award to ONEmpire band.

Parthip Thyagarajan, Co-founder and CEO of WeddingSutra, reflected on the industry's resilience in the face of the pandemic, stating,"The industry faced a big challenge during the pandemic. We have not only survived, but evolved and thrived, and today, the big, fat, and slim & smart weddings coexist."He further emphasized that this resilience is a result of the creativity, innovation, and collaboration that define the wedding industry. Wedding vendors, he explained, are a dynamic, high-energy, and creative community that thrives on the thrill of working in a world of emotions and strict timelines. The WeddingSutra Influencer Awards serve as a tribute to these creative talents and business owners who breathe life into unforgettable wedding experiences.



The WeddingSutra Influencer Awards 2023 proved to be a testament to the vivacity, resilience, and unmatched talent that resides within the Indian wedding entertainment industry. It celebrated the artists, entertainers, and influencers who continue to push the boundaries of creativity and make every wedding a story to remember.

