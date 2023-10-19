Bonito Designs presents World Designs by Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra

When you travel the world, you see and adore the art, culture, traditions around you. As you experience many different places and its unique look and attributes, there is often this one place which remains etched in our memories that you would love to live in forever.

The art, culture or architecture at times would transcend borders in the form of pop culture, fashion design & interior designs. These are inspirations from everything you see around the world taking the form of an art and science of interior design, for you to take back home. Bonito Designs, a leading name in home interiors, brings these inspirations from around the world to your home as celebrity designers Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra weave magic into your living spaces to help you create your own narrative for your home.

Gauri Khan and Manish Malhotra bring with them a wealth of experience in the world of design and have taken inspiration from around the world and translated it into timeless art to curate spaces that will truly add a sense of hygge to your life. After all, every home is a safe haven for those who inhabit it and it is also a manifestation of one’s own unique identity.

“Seeking inspiration from culture, influenced by the trending, taking cues from tradition and the timeless. A collection born out of our own experiences that brings the best of designs. We bring you a world of design excellence reflecting the lifestyle you want, where every nook and corner is your own masterpiece,” said Khan and Malhotra, commenting on the latest World Design themes.

These limited-edition themes are available only for a short period of time, and for a select few. Take for instance London Rustic Vintage, an eclectic ensemble of vintage splendour and delicate details. This theme pays homage to London, a city steeped in history and cultural heritage, but where tradition and modernity coexist to give elegance an all-new meaning. This line blends vintage-inspired furniture with intricate detailing, graceful curves, and ornate accents with textiles in soft pastel hues and floral patterns that have a touch of lace, crochet, and ruffled details to give you cosy spaces to get lost in.

If vintage is not your style, you can bring Miami to your living room as you choose designs that emanate energy, vitality, and zest. The Miami Art Moderne otherwise know as Miami contemporary design theme is all about making a statement, embracing individuality and celebrating the vibrant spirit of the city of sun-soaked beaches and pulsating nightlife. This collection brings polished metals, sleek glass and lacquered finishes that bring sophistication and add that bit of opulence to your spaces. Homes with this theme have abundance of natural light that breathes life into every nook and cranny and meticulously designed artificial lighting fixtures lend that theatrical flair to your home.

Some Bonito Design tips by Gauri Khan

Real home design is about personalising your home to your style, needs, preferences, and lifestyle and the way you use your home should be the core of design for your home. For instance, the living area is the part of your home that the world sees. So, it is a good idea to include some statement pieces to add that extra bit of glamour.

Don’t clutter the living room with too much furniture. As for the bedrooms, they must offer a sanctuary for you to unwind and relax. The bed should form the focal point of this room while wardrobes should stay in the background. Use neutral or pastel colours and have indirect light to add that sense of calm to the bedroom. Blackout curtains all the way to the ground are also a good idea.

At Bonito Designs, terraces and balconies are considered happy spaces and must be utilised to the fullest. One of the most important elements of outdoor spaces is to bring nature into the home — Khan suggests we see the placement of sunlight to the right selection of plants in balconies and terraces. You can add mood lighting to add some drama to the terrace, like pin lights on plants, and comfortable seating where you can soak in the outdoors.

Why choose Bonito Designs

When you do up your home, you truly put your heart and soul into the designing and execution process — this is definitely not an exercise that you can carry out over and over again. Every home designed by Bonito Designs comes with a 10-year warranty to offer you complete peace of mind and undergoes a seven-stage quality check with 400+ tests to ensure perfection in every minute detail. And that’s why Bonito Designs also boasts of being the only ISO brand in the interior design category.

“When we bought this house, we went through many interior designers. But everyone was asking us what kind of interiors and furniture we wanted. At Bonito Designs, they understood pur requirements first and then gave us a lot of options and we liked the things that they presented before us,” said Swetank and Anshika, both IT professionals, whose Bangalore home designed by Bonito Designs is a blend of contemporary and traditional.

The end-to-end service is professionally managed, and more than 8 million square feet of dream home spaces have been designed and delivered. At present, the services are available in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“We picked this because it was Gauri Khan and Bonito — Bonito is known for its good work and Gauri Khan is well known in the interior space. Professionalism and quality were both very good and every single material that was used was high-quality. We wanted our house ready before Christmas and it was done in just 30 days,” said Veeta and Tiju, both Bangalore-based professionals, whose villa has been designed by Bonito Designs.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!