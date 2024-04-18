Bonkers Corner Forays Into Mumbai, Opens Its ‘Flagship’ Store, Strengths Its Phy-digital Presence

Bonkers Corner, a dynamic homegrown luxury fashion retail brand, is thrilled to announce its foray in Mumbai, with its flagship store in the city’s heartland Lower Parel. Designed with class, the store is spread across a massive 6,000-square-foot and is one of the biggest ones. Since its inception in 2020, Bonkers Corner has taken the online fashion world by storm with its unique and trendsetting range of apparels. And this exciting expansion is a monumental leap for Bonkers Corner, solidifying its position as one of the fastest growing brands in the country.

And here’s what Shubham Gupta, Founder, Bonkers Corner said:

Bonkers Corner started as an online store. What motivated the decision to move into brick-and-mortar retail, and how has the customer response been so far?

Yes, we did start as an online brand because we forayed during the Pandemic, when digital and e-commerce was at its peak. However, with time we realized that having an omni-channel approach is a must for a dynamic and young brand like Bonkers Corner. Brick-and-mortar stores, indeed, provide a more personal shopping experience for our customers. Apart from the fact that physical stores provide a chance to personally look and feel the products, they also allow customers to feel the story of the brand, further strengthening brand recognition and identity. Also, browsing in a store can lead to unexpected discoveries and impulse purchases that wouldn't happen online. This can be particularly beneficial for lifestyle products that inspire new ideas and desires.

While e-commerce offers convenience and a wider selection, brick-and-mortar stores in the fashion and lifestyle sector provide a unique and valuable experience that can't be replicated online. By combining both online and offline strategies, brands can create a seamless and successful omnichannel shopping experience for their customers.

Therefore, I believe having a ‘phy-digital’ presence is an added bonus.

With Mumbai being your fourth store location, what has informed your selection of cities for expansion? Are there plans for further expansion in the near future?

Our aim at Bonkers Corner is to establish a strong brand presence nationwide, and we are enacting strategic initiatives to accomplish this goal. Initially, we selected Pune, Maharashtra as our starting point due to the substantial concentration of our target demographic in the region. Subsequently, we attentively considered customer feedback, which acts as our guiding principle in making decisions regarding our growth. We were particularly impressed by cities such as Lucknow and Guwahati. Lucknow's rich historical heritage and fashion-forward populace, coupled with its location in North India, made it a perfect match for our brand. Moreover, Lucknow draws in tourists in search of unique experiences, creating opportunities for both trendy apparel and souvenir sales. On the other hand, Guwahati is an up-and-coming city in the Northeast region. It represents an untapped market with a youthful and dynamic population that has a strong passion for fashion, spanning from streetwear to high-end fashion. This year, we marked a significant milestone by inaugurating our flagship store. Nevertheless, our aspirations extend beyond this achievement. We are actively pursuing further expansion and eagerly look forward to engaging with fashion enthusiasts across India.

Mumbai has a very distinct fashion sense. How will Bonkers Corner cater to the specific tastes of Mumbaikars while staying true to its brand identity?

The fashion scene in Mumbai is not just influenced by what is happening around the world, but also has a touch of local taste which makes it unique from any other place. This is due to the fact that artists and musicians here are thriving. It is as if a swirling and dancing fashion kaleidoscope perfectly represents the melting pot of cultures that Bonkers Corner resides in. By focusing on streetwear that incorporates designs inspired by Mumbai’s rich artistic heritage into our selection, we respond to a Mumbaikar’s love for fusion at its best. Think along the lines of t-shirts and hoodies bearing with pride imagery of art, music, or iconic personalities synonymous with Mumbai – a reflection of its essence on casual clothing worn every day. Also, in addition to this, we will work more closely with the talented artists from Mumbai, and together we will create some incredible collections that will allow us to increase even more a sense of community and offer customers something unique. However, it is not limited to the clothes – we comprehend the digital pulse of Mumbai. You can expect interactive social media content mirroring the buzz, wit, and passion for fashion the city emanates – content connecting more deeply with millennials and Gen Zs, our main target audience. As Bonkers Corner welcomes Mumbai’s distinctive language of fashion, it confidently takes on its role in the fashion conversation that reverberates through this bustling metropolis.

Do you see any unique challenges or opportunities in the Mumbai market compared to the other cities Bonkers Corner has stores in?

Mumbai's fashion landscape, much like its monsoons, is renowned for its capriciousness. The city's varied populace showcases ever-changing preferences, necessitating flexibility from Bonkers Corner to stay abreast of the latest trends. To stand out, a robust brand image and distinctive products are essential to make a mark in the bustling market. Nevertheless, this diversity also presents an opportunity. Mumbai's fashion-conscious audience is primed for Bonkers Corner's unique streetwear style. Moreover, the city's proficiency in digital platforms enables targeted social media campaigns and collaborations with influencers. With a flourishing retail environment, Bonkers Corner can leverage events, team up with established stores, or experiment with pop-up shops to engage with trendsetters and enhance brand visibility. By strategically navigating Mumbai's challenges, Bonkers Corner can turn the city's unpredictable fashion scene into a springboard for success.

Bonkers Corner epitomizes contemporary fashion and lifestyle, committed to delivering premium quality, trendsetting and affordable clothing amidst the competitive fashion market. Rooted in innovation and unwavering dedication to customer delight, Bonkers Corner has swiftly emerged as the preferred choice for individuals who embrace fashion as a form of self-expression.

For more details please visit:

https://www.bonkerscorner.com/

