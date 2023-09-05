Bonkers Corner Launches Pune Store at Phoenix Mall, Wakad

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Bonkers Corner, the dynamic luxury fashion and lifestyle brand, recently announced the grand opening of its inaugural retail store in Pune. Situated in the bustling Phoenix Mall of Millennium (Wakad), this trendy store is set to redefine fashion in Pune.

Boasting a unique design that captures the essence of Pune's vibrant culture and spirit, the store's interior draws inspiration from minimalist colors, making their products and designs a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts. Spread across an impressive 1400 square feet, the Bonkers Corner store in Pune is a haven for fashion connoisseurs. With a carefully curated collection of luxury fashion and lifestyle products, the store promises an unmatched shopping experience for Pune's fashion-savvy community. The store hosts a wide variety of unique products and collections including Disney, Marvel, Toki Doki, Playboy, Starwars, and Pokémon.

Founder and CEO Shubham Gupta shared his vision for Bonkers Corner: "We are dedicated to making a lasting impact in the fashion industry, and our entry into Pune marks a significant step in that direction. We are committed to innovation and connecting with our audience in unique and exciting ways. This is just the beginning, and we are excited about expanding our presence across various geographical markets in the next 2-3 years. The first day saw such an overwhelming response and we are all geared to keep up the momentum. It simply made us realize how much our brand is loved. "

The grand opening of Bonkers Corner's Pune store promises to be a celebration of style and sophistication. To mark the foray the brand did not leave a single stone unturned and curated a strategic digital media campaign, titled #BonkersInPune. The three-phased campaign exceeded all expectations, garnering massive attention and engagement on social media. It not only created a sense of anticipation but also reinforced Bonkers Corner's position as a brand that understands and resonates with the pulse of its fashion-savvy community.

About Bonkers Corner:

Bonkers Corner is a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand dedicated to offering high-quality, trendy clothing and accessories. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Bonkers Corner has quickly become a go-to destination for fashion-forward individuals looking to express their unique style.

Website Link: https://www.bonkerscorner.com/

