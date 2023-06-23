Bordio launches a Business version of its Task Planner

Bordio, the online solution for project management, has announced the release of a Business version of its Task Planner on the 26th of June 2023.

Bordio offers desktop and mobile app software for week planning, task tracking, and project management. The solution is dedicated to optimizing users’ time with sleek design, to-the-point functionality, and supportive tools, such as time blocks, that ensure the scheduled work gets done.

The task planner is created for both personal and professional use, and the recent release of the business version is in line with the company’s focus on becoming a number one all-in-one planning and scheduling solution.

The key functionality of Bordio’s Business version

The Business version of the planner centers around effective team and project management through transparency and collaboration. It is achieved with several key features.

Organizations

Bordio users are now able to add organizations to their workspace. The Organization consists of Teams and Projects, and when a new user is added to the organization, they are allocated to one of the teams. Organizations help separate personal and work projects and create a clear structure for the users’ life.

Workload transparency through Teams

With Teams, Bordio successfully addresses the issue of not understanding what your employees are doing.

If someone is engaged in multiple projects within the company, their entire workload is visible through Teams. This allows managers and colleagues to estimate each others’ capacity with more precision and plan and schedule future tasks or meetings in a more sustainable fashion. For example, Rick in the marketing team can work on 3-4 projects plus have tasks or events with his own team. Instead of looking for his tasks in all projects, Rick can see everything that’s assigned to him in his Team.

When someone completes a task, it turns grey and stays in their schedule. This allows us to keep track of what was done on any given day and use it in personal planning, performance reviews, and reporting on projects’ progress.

This functionality makes day-to-day management easier for everyone. Management can track how well their team members are doing without intrusive follow-ups. Each person has a clear understanding of their to-do and others’ responsibilities and can plan the work day more efficiently.

Projects

The project management functionality within Bordio is an example of a good balance between simplicity and efficiency. Projects can be launched and managed easily, and all core features required to do that are simplified to minimize errors or delays.

Every organization can have multiple projects and invite different user groups to manage those projects. Project members can assign tasks to one another and track progress via schedules and changes to task statuses from Scheduled to In Progress to Completed.

Team collaboration

Bordio’s business version is aimed to foster collaboration among team members. In addition to workload transparency (all team members can see each other’s schedules), tasks can be created and viewed by anyone. Your colleagues can make changes to your tasks, and you get a notification when that happens.

Tasks and events support notes in the description section, so all necessary info, helpful links, comments, or suggestions can be listed in one place for maximum efficiency.

Smart planning

When working on a project with others, meeting deadlines and estimating timelines correctly is paramount to a successful outcome. To facilitate both, Bordio extended its hit functionality – time blocks and task estimates – to the Business version of the product.

Time blocks are placeholders in the schedule linked to a particular task. When a Bordio user creates a task, they have the option to add time blocks to the task.

The time block reserves a space in the person’s online calendar for working on that task. Users can create one or several time blocks for each task, and time blocks can range from 15 minutes to 10 hours.

The main goal of time blocks is to help users complete their tasks in a timely fashion without causing anxiety or burnout. Time blocks help estimate the time of the task’s duration and drop it into smaller, manageable blocks of work that can be spread out in the weeks before the deadline. Having them on the schedule guarantees that employees don’t overbook themselves to a point where they can’t honor their commitments.

In addition to time blocks, Bordio users can track their total workload for the day. Every event has a time estimate by default, and if they are added to every task in the schedule too, then the overall workload will be shown on the top of the schedule.

Understanding your work patterns and how much time different types of tasks take you is essential in working more productively and being a better team player.

Color coding

Users who work on multiple projects, tasks, and events, all in a single planner, may have trouble navigating their schedules. To combat that, Bordio offers a palette of soft colors that can be assigned to different activity types and help visualize what is planned for the day or the week.

Color coding enables users to understand what lies ahead of them with just one glance at the planner. It prevents stress and anxiety because the to-do seems more manageable and less threatening when it’s not one big chunk of work.

Who is Bordio created for?

Bordio enables users to work on personal tasks and goals or manage their work projects through the planner. It is perfect for remote and hybrid teams that work across all industries – from software development to e-commerce, and from construction to legal and accounting. Startups and enterprises alike find all the functionality they need, paired with a minimalistic design that removes bottlenecks and streamlines the workflow.

How much does the Bordio task planner cost?

Bordio is committed to keeping the pricing affordable for users from all over the world. The Private use version of Bordio is forever free. The pricing for the Business version starts from $5 per user in the organization.

About the company

Bordio was founded in 2021 in Riga, Latvia by a small but dedicated self-funded team. The first public release for Private users was in November 2022. Bordio’s mission is to create the ultimate tool for work management that would inspire users to be their best versions of themselves.

Bordio's Founder - Jacob Udodov

Jacob Udodov is the Founder and the CEO of Bordio. Jacob’s entrepreneurial journey started over 9 years ago, and today he manages a fully remote team of 25+ people. In addition to Bordio, Jacob runs a successful digital marketing agency based in Riga, Latvia. Outside of work, Jacob is a passionate productivity hacker, remote work evangelist, and a loving husband and father.

Try the Bordio for your Team management today

The latest version of Bordio with all business functionality will be available on the 26th of June. Try it for free and you will never regret it. Go to bordio.com, sign up for free, invite your teammates and manage all your work on one single board. Download the mobile app to stay connected 24/7 and control your employees even outside of the office.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.