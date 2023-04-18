BOSE India Distributor Savex Partners with Servify to Elevate After-sales Service

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India BOSE distributor in India Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Savex) and Servify, today announced a partnership that brings the entire after-sales service experience of BOSE products into Servify’s fold for the India region. BOSE consumers can now get seamless after-sales service experience with Servify running the process.



As part of this partnership, Servify will provide end-to-end, post purchase experience for all BOSE products in India, including support for demo, installation, repair, and maintenance. This will enable BOSE consumers to experience great service, through a single point of contact for all their after-sales service needs.



"We are excited to partner with Servify to offer BOSE consumers a seamless product ownership experience," said Atul Gaur, Director at Savex. "Servify's expertise will ensure that they receive the highest level of product care in India."



Servify will offer a range of benefits for BOSE consumers, including real-time updates on the status of their service requests, the ability to schedule service appointments at their convenience, and access to 5 exclusive authorised service centres across the country situated at Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. All authorised Service Centres in India, including the staff, will be managed by Servify from hereon.



"We believe it is every consumer’s right to get predictable and reliable service from the manufacturer of the product and we are thrilled to partner with Savex for BOSE products as our vision is to enable top-notch service offering to consumers. We look forward to serving BOSE consumers in India," said Sreevathsa Prabhakar, Founder, Servify.

About BOSE



BOSE is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar BOSE, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For nearly 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.



About Savex



Savex Technologies Private Limited is the third largest information and communication technology distributor in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, Savex has 107 sales offices and 42 stocking locations across the country, catering to over 12,000 customers every month in over 750+ cities.



About Servify



Servify integrates multiple OEM Brands and their sales and service ecosystem through its product lifecycle management platform, to deliver great after-sales service experience. Started in 2015, India Headquartered Servify has spread its reach in multiple countries across the globe, partnering with over 75 OEM brands including top mobile device brands, retailers, distributors, insurers, service providers and carriers. The Servify platform processes more than 3 million transactions monthly, with 250,000+ users spread across retailers, service centres, contact centres and administration teams worldwide serving millions of consumers.



Additional information on Servify is available at www.servify.tech.

Media Contact Details

Debapriya Ghosh Biswas (Senior Director, Marketing), Servify, debapriya.g@servify.tech, +91-9833086156

