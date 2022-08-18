Boss Events felicitated with Brands Impact National Fame Award 2022

Boss Events gets conferred with the “Most Influential Event Planner of the Year” award at Brands Impact National Fame Awards 2022. The award was presented by the renowned Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at the glittering ceremony recently held at Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka.

Brands Impact, India’s leading branding company organized the first edition of the National Fame Awards to recognize the efforts and dedication of individuals and companies that have risen to fame and have nationwide supporters/ clientele, owing to their talent and contributions to various industries.

On the occasion, Amol Monga, Founder and Director of Brands Impact said “Boss events has made a remarkable growth in the recent past which is quite evident from the positive response and regular referral business coming it's way. I congratulate Mr. Suraj Dokania and his entire team for this award and wish them even greater heights of fame and success .”

Other eminent personalities who won the National Fame Awards are Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar (Most Loved Celebrity Couple of the Year), Erica Fernandes (Most Stylish Lead Actor on Indian Television (Female), Karan Mehra (Most Loved Lead Actor on Indian Television (Male), Roshni Bhatia(Most Popular Fashion Blogger of the Year) to name a few.

Boss Events led by Suraj Dokania & Bosky Dokania is one of the most influential event management and wedding planning companies in East India. At Boss Events, every event or wedding is meticulously planned and executed. Owing to 14 years of experience Boss Events believes in the idea that “it’s all in the details”. Having a knack for constantly digging for new ways and ideas of doing events, Boss events as a company has become a trendsetter.

Indian Weddings are no less than a festival. Be it a destination wedding, intimate wedding, vintage style wedding, or traditional wedding, Boss Events is a one-stop hub for all wedding planning services. From venue selection to hotel bookings, decor recommendations, catering services as well as entertainment options, Boss Events provide everything required to make a wedding cherishable.

On receiving the award, Suraj Dokania, partner at Boss events said “This accomplishment is a significant milestone in our life. We extend our gratitude to all our clients who believed in us. Thank you! An award is a challenge in itself. It challenges you to outgrow yourself. It urges us to be more committed to what we’re delivering. We thank Brands Impact on behalf of our whole team for recognizing and accolading us.”

Their aim is to provide customers with the best resources needed to create astounding and memorable events. Along with their passion and dedication, they provide wedding planning, event management, logistics, entertainment, event productions, and communication solutions for all event needs.

With a team that is fluent in multiple languages and has experience in a variety of wedding customs and traditions, Boss Events offers multidisciplinary services across the globe. Their expertise is to provide creative event design and quality individualized coordination service, enthusiasm, and advice.

Withholding the belief that everyone is unique, Boss Events makes one’s event a reflection of themselves and it is due to their flawless execution and out-of-the-box strategies that they have grabbed the title of Most Influential Event Planners of the Year.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.