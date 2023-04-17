Boston Institute of Analytics expands footprint to Middle East, Dubai campus to launch by August

Established in Boston in 2019, the top ranked analytics institute has grown rapidly across the globe tapping the huge demand in the classroom training space for AI and advanced technology courses.

Boston Institute of Analytics, top ranked international training institute focused on advanced technologies, has expanded their footprint in Middle East with campuses planned in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The first campus in Middle East will be operational in Dubai in August followed by campuses in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh and Doha. With 55+ training campuses across US, EU and Asia, Boston Institute of Analytics is a global leader in classroom trainings in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence space.

As an education company focused on providing high quality classroom-based training in advanced technology courses by practicing industry professionals, BIA has been growing rapidly with new campuses across all major global cities.

Every year 15000+ students enroll into BIA’s coveted certification and diploma programs to become part of the growing tech workforce in AI and other rapidly evolving new age technology fields. With alumni working at technology companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Citibank and such top MNCs, BIA students get access to professional network from top global companies.

BIA has been a market leader in classroom trainings in emerging tech fields like Data Science, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and AI with trainings provided by industry’s top Data Scientists, Cyber Sec Professionals and AI Experts. Ranked number one analytics training institute by Business Asia, Indian Analytics Forum, IFC and several recognized forums, BIA plans to launch 100 campuses by end of 2023. 62 of those campus partners have already been appointed and the campuses will go live in the next 3-6 months.

Founded by IIT Bombay alumnus Ashwin Malik Meshram and senior education industry professional Sufia Khan, BIA was established in Boston in 2019 and later expanded to London and India in the same year. The advanced tech focused education company witnessed a rapid expansion of campuses after rolling out the franchise model in late 2022.

Commenting on the expansion of BIA footprint to Middle East, Ashwin Malik Meshram, Founder and CEO of BIA, said, “We have been getting immense demand from students from countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar to enroll into our courses. There is a huge gap in the global market for classroom-based trainings in advanced tech space. BIA has been capitalizing on this growing demand and growing rapidly across all major cities in the world.”

