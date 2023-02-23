BPTP Group Launches ‘Game Of Homes’ in NCR, Offers Incredible Discounts

BPTP Group, NCR’s leading real estate developer, announces the launch of its grand property hunt, 'Game of Homes.'

The campaign provides the opportunity to own a property in seven premium residential projects of BPTP Group across Gurugram and Faridabad. These projects are Fortuna, Pedestal, Amstoria, Terra, District & District Walk, Discovery Park, and Parkland Pride.

Customers who book their dream homes during the campaign period will get several exciting offers, such as zero maintenance charges for 24 months, free car parking, special on-spot discounts, flexible payment plan options, and on-spot gifts like Apple iPhone and iPad worth up to ₹1.25 lakhs. Moreover, customers will also receive free white goods worth up to ₹2 lakhs and free club membership.

The campaign starts on 18th February and will continue until 31st March.

The Game of Homes campaign provides a unique and exciting opportunity to possess a home of exceptional quality and appealing design

BPTP Group's ‘Game of Homes’ campaign provides a unique and exciting opportunity to possess a home of exceptional quality and appealing design in the company’s premium housing projects in Gurugram and Faridabad. The customers will not only get discounts and save money but also win exciting prizes, making it an unparalleled value proposition,” says Rohit Mohan, Senior Vice-President, BPTP Group.

All the BPTP Group projects under ‘Game of Homes’ offer aesthetic spaces of superior quality at unmatched value propositions.

With over 25,000 units delivered, BPTP Group is known for its transparency, fair dealings, and total commitment towards customer satisfaction. The company invites customers to participate in this exciting property hunt and make the most of this opportunity to own their dream home.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.