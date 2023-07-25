BPTP is all set to redefine Noida’s corporate landscape with Capital City

BPTP Group, promoted by Mr. Kabul Chawla, is set to redefine Noida's Real Estate landscape with their prestigious project, BPTP Capital City. In addition to the leased IGBC Platinum rated Officer tower 1, which was designed by top global architect firm Robert AM Stern, BPTP plans to introduce an ultra-luxury Residential project, as well as a high end retail development as part of the overall 14 acre mixed-use-development.

Strategically located at the intersection of Kalindi Kunj Bridge and Noida–Greater Noida Expressway in Sector-94, Noida, BPTP Capital City offers an unmatched combination of corporate spaces with world-class amenities. Its prime location ensures seamless connectivity to South Delhi and the entire NCR through metro rail and a well-established road network.

Already attracting prominent multinational corporations, BPTP Capital City is poised to drive the region's growth and create lucrative economic prospects. Renowned brands like British Council, ZS Associates, Naviga, Clear Water Analytics, Swiss Singapore, Table Space, CMA CGM, Brightly A Siemens Company, and more have chosen this project as their prestigious business address.

BPTP Capital City boasts innovative architecture and unique concepts, earning it the coveted "Platinum Building" certification from the esteemed Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The project incorporates eco-friendly practices such as low-VOC materials, high energy efficiency, and controlled air quality, ensuring a sustainable and green work environment.

Beyond the commercial office spaces, BPTP Capital City also encompasses vibrant retail and entertainment zones for the convenience of its occupants. The likes of Diablo, One8, Miso Sexy and other renowned brands have already taken up space at Capital City. Moreover, its proximity to essential amenities such as metro stations, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Mall of India, Max Hospital, Radisson Blu Hotel, and more adds to the project's allure. With intelligent access controls and an integrated visitor management system, occupant safety is prioritized, creating a secure working environment. The project's grid planning ensures maximum workstation efficiency while employing energy-saving techniques, reflecting its commitment to the environment.

Rohit Mohan, Senior Vice President of BPTP Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are proud to announce that BPTP Capital City has achieved the esteemed “Platinum Building” certification from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Developed under the guidance of global experts and equipped with cutting-edge technology, our aim is to deliver high-quality projects that align with the latest market trends. Capital City is our gift to Noida's occupants who seek a perfect work-life balance. Through this project, we aim to seamlessly blend work and leisure for our esteemed occupants."

