BPTP Welcomes DMart at Astaire Gardens, Fulfilling Residents' Long-Awaited Retail Needs

BPTP Astaire Gardens, the esteemed township project located in Sector 70A, Gurugram, recently announced the grand opening of DMart, the city's largest store spanning across 1 acre. This significant milestone marks DMart's entry into Gurugram, providing residents with a contemporary and comprehensive supermarket experience.

The introduction of DMart at BPTP Astaire Gardens perfectly aligns with the demands and expectations of the residents, elevating their convenience and shopping experience. The 1-acre store, situated in Sector 70A near BPTP Astaire Gardens, is the largest DMart store in Gurugram. The two-story DMart store will offer a wide range of daily needs items, including food, toiletries, beauty products, garments, kitchenware, bed and bath linen, and home appliances.

BPTP, promoted by Mr. Kabul Chawla, was the first brand to introduce DMart in Haryana, with their first store opening in Faridabad in 2021.

"The opening of the DMart store at BPTP Astaire Gardens is a momentous occasion for both our township and the residents of Gurugram," said Mr. Rohit Mohan, Senior Vice President, BPTP. “We recognize the need for a comprehensive supermarket that caters to the diverse needs of our community. This collaboration with DMart ensures that residents can access a wide range of daily necessities under one roof.”

