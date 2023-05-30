Brace up for night sky photography! Galaxy F54 5G is coming!

Shoot. Create. Share. Repeat.

The latest offering from Samsung is here to unleash your creativity in ways you could never imagine. The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone from the F series promises to be a true value deal as it is packed with top-of-the-line features including a best-in-class camera.

People rely on their Galaxy smartphones for all that they do every single day and this brand-new smartphone is all set to take your world by storm. The latest Galaxy F54 5G line-up from Samsung with some truly incredible specs, of which what tops the list is its amazing camera that is sure to make you fall in love with this tech-packed smartphone. Even though Samsung is yet to reveal all the specifications, the flagship equivalent phone from the F series is tipped to come with a pro-level camera packed with a host of advanced features that will make your everyday totally amazing.

The camera system is rumoured to have a dedicated Night Mode aka Nightography mode.

You can literally shoot non-stop from dusk to dawn – make lifetime memories on a trip to the Taj Mahal on a full moon night during the summer break, spot constellations in the night sky, or create a video memoir for a dear friend’s milestone birthday shot in the midst of a candlelight dinner. There is nothing that this amazing camera can’t capture with ease.

The camera system is rumoured to come with an improved Big Pixel Sensor, enhanced processing capabilities of up to 12 frames for AI processing, a dedicated Night Mode aka Nightography mode for the rear, and selfie cams for the best low light selfies you can imagine. The smartphone camera will also feature Astrolapse, using which you can capture all the glory of the night sky intime-lapse, with brightness and clarity.

The iconic No Shake Cam feature in Samsung smartphones has also reportedly witnessed an upgrade in this model as the OIS mechanically moves the image sensor in response to any shakes and moves detected in the phone. With No Shake Cam and 4K video capabilities, what you get are clear, stable videos and the power of DLSR camera-like features in your palm.

The smartphone comes equipped with No Shake Cam and 4K video capabilities.

The latest Galaxy F54 5G is slated to totally rock the smartphone market and launching on 6th June at 12 noon. If you are looking for a new smartphone that checks all the boxes for style, performance, and camera, head over to Flipkart or Samsung.com to pre-reserve your Samsung F54 5G at just ₹999, and get Rs. 2000 off. Then, just click, share, and repeat. Let the photos do all the talking!

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.