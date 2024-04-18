Brace Yourself for the Heat: Kenstar Unveils a Spectrum of Coolers for Every Need

[New Delhi, 18/4/2024] – As temperatures soar this summer, Kenstar, the leading brand in Air Coolers in India, comes to the rescue with an extensive array of coolers catering to every requirement. From compact personal coolers to robust desert coolers, Kenstar has introduced a comprehensive range spanning from 12 liters to 150 liters.

Kenstar has long been synonymous with quality and innovation in the cooling industry, and this latest lineup reinforces its commitment to delivering excellence. The brand's dedication to providing top-notch products is evident in its diverse offerings, which include Desert, Maha Desert, personal, Trolley, Window, and Tower Coolers.

The coolers come with state-of-the-art features, offering unparalleled cooling performance, making them the go-to choice for discerning consumers seeking respite from the sweltering summer heat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sunil Kumar Jain, CEO Kenstar added, “I am incredibly proud of the strides we've made in revolutionizing cooling technology. Our commitment to innovation has led us to develop a new range of coolers that redefine efficiency and performance. With our Hydro Dense Mesh Honey Comb Cooling Pads, Quadra Jet Flow Technology, and Heavy-Duty Motor with Double Ball Bearing, we are setting new standards in cooling technology. These cutting-edge innovations ensure that our customers experience superior cooling, even in the most challenging conditions. At Kenstar, we are dedicated to providing not just products, but solutions that enhance the quality of life for our customers."

Recently Kenstar launched its expansive multimedia campaign with Actor Rajkummar Rao for its range of coolers. Rajkummar Rao’s immense talent, versatile performances made him an ideal choice for Kenstar.

The pioneer of branded air coolers in India, Kenstar is a leader in the industry and is rapidly advancing into other large home appliances as well. Apart from retail outlets, kenstar coolers are also available at Flipkart, Amazon and kenstar.in

About Kenstar

For over 27 years, Kenstar has been a pioneer in delighting customers with best in class appliances that bring joy and comfort to everyday living. Kenstar today offers appliances across a wide variety of categories including coolers, small home appliances, heating appliances, and washing machines. Kenstar prides itself in continually innovating to bring the latest products to its customers, earning a loyal and happy customer base.

Website: www.kenstar.in

Media Contact:

Neha Khullar

Head Of Marketing - Kenstar

