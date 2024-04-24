Brandmypreschoolkit.com Offers Affordable Preschool Solutions

New Delhi (India), April 24: I Learn Eduprojects, a company with a decade of experience in preschool supplies, is revolutionising the industry by offering a cost-effective alternative to franchising. Its brand, Brandmypreschoolkit.com, provides everything an educator needs to launch or enhance their preschool, all at an affordable cost. Founded by Zohaid Shaik, a preschool industry veteran with eight years of experience, the brand understands the challenges aspiring educators face because of high franchise fees.

“We saw many women entrepreneurs struggling to profit under franchise models,” says Shaik. “Our mission is to empower these edupreneurs by providing everything they need to run a successful preschool, all at a fraction of the cost.”

Affordable Student Kit with Free Smart TV

Brandmypreschoolkit.com offers a comprehensive student kit for just ₹3,500 (With a minimum order of 120 student kits). This kit includes:

A year's worth of planned curriculum with books customised with the preschool's name and logo.

Access a world-class Learning Management System and engaging 3D content. (Limited-time offer: Free 32-inch Smart TV with educational content for orders placed by May 15th with a minimum order of 120 student kits)

A sturdy bag, industry-standard uniforms, a high-quality apron, cap, and stationery set—all personalised with the preschool's logo.

Escort and student ID cards for secure pick-up procedures and identification.

Child folders, a reusable chalkbook, and a messy mat promote organisation and exploration.

Flashcards covering various subjects stimulate learning.

All essentials come in a branded preschool box for easy storage and a professional look.

Why Choose Brandmypreschoolkit.com?

Save Money: Avoid expensive franchise fees and royalties.

Be a Boss: Run preschool independently with full academic support.

Quality Materials: Get access to high-quality, globally-sourced preschool content.

Complete Preschool Partner: It provides everything individuals need under one roof.

It provides everything individuals need under one roof. Build a Brand: Create a unique identity with personalised materials.

I Learn Eduprojects empowers women entrepreneurs to make a difference in early childhood education while providing them with the tools to run a successful business.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.