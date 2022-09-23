‘BRAVO YADAV’ WRITTEN BY DEEPAK SINGH TO HIT BIG SCREENS SOON

India, 21st September 2022:Renowned filmmaker and producer, Dr. Deepak Singh is all set to produce the biopic ‘Bravo Yadav’ based on the life of Yogendra Singh Yadav, the Kargil hero. Produced by Bollywood actress, Chitrangada Singh, and Dr. Singh, the film will soon hit the big screen.

The upcoming film is an adaption of the book ‘Bravo Yadav’ penned by Dr. Singh himself. It narrates the journey of Kargil Hero and Paramveer Chakra recipient Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav. The biography honors the courage of Yogendra Singh Yadav as a brave warrior and patriot, surviving the battle of Tiger Hill and his contributions towards India’s victory against Pakistan.

Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav PVC with Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh and Dr. Deepak Singh

Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav PVC is now a retired commissioned officer in the Indian Army. During the Kargil War at Tiger Hill post, he was shot with 17 bullets and 2 grenades. He is India’s youngest Paramveer Chakra recipient who has dedicated himself to serving the nation.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming biopic, Dr. Singh said, “I feel honored that I had the opportunity to pen down and produce the inspiring story of Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav and share his journey with the audience. When I heard Yogendra Singh Yadav’s story, I was inspired and immediately drawn to the idea of penning down the journey in a book form and later making a film on it. He is a real-life superhero and it’s a privilege for me to be able to present his story in front of the audience. I met Yogendra Singh Yadav through my dear friend Chitrangada Singh and we both decide to make the biopic.”

Talking about the upcoming film, Mr. Yogendra Singh Yadav said, “I have seen Dr. Singh’s previous works and I’m confident that he will deliver a great story. I’m happy and I feel good to know that a book based on my journey has been so received by the audience and Deepak has worked very hard to execute it. I am very excited and looking forward to the film release.”

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh said, “It is an honor for us to be able to share this platform with Subedar Yogendra Singh Yadav. I am very excited to be part of this journey and to make this inspirational film and to collaborate again with Deepak Singh after Soorma on Bravo Yadav .

Dr. Deepak Singh is a renowned filmmaker and producer and is the owner of Galaxy Entertainment. Deepak Singh is also associated with the 2018 Hindi movie Soorma which is directed by Shaad Ali and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, and Angad Bedi in prominent roles under the banner of SONY PICTURES and CS FILMS. The film Soorma is a 2018 Indian Biographical sports drama based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh. Dr. Singh has also produced a Hollywood movie, Tiger, with Sir Mickey Rourke and Janel parish in collaboration with R3M Canada and partnered with JK Liv In foundation (Matthew Mc Conaughey) to promote it worldwide. The film is based on the Human Rights subject and was a big hit.

He also produced the film, ‘The Bad President’ based on the life of Sir Donald Trump in collaboration with Young and Free Films LA. Recently Mr. Deepak Singh also written, directed and produced a short film based on the emotional bonding of a brother-sister duo called ‘Raksha Day Every Day.’

Now, Dr. Singh is looking forward to showcasing the journey of Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav PVC on the big screen.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.