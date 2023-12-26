Breaking Boundaries: Women Entrepreneurs Shaping India's Future

In the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, women have emerged as transformative forces, reshaping industries, and challenging conventions with their innovation, resilience, and unwavering determination. From bustling metropolises to quaint towns, their ventures span diverse sectors, from technology and healthcare to fashion and sustainability. These pioneering women aren't just building businesses; they're crafting legacies, breaking barriers, and inspiring generations to come. Join us as we spotlight ten formidable women entrepreneurs who are redefining success and driving innovation in India's business landscape.

1. Dr. Anju Chawla: Founder of EQ Advantage

Dr. Anju Chawla is an eminent figure in behavioral training with special mention in the field of Emotional Intelligence, leadership development, coaching and assessments. Visionary Founder of EQ Advantage, a leading authority in emotional intelligence and personal growth for decades. Dr. Chawla's diverse expertise in ITES, Manufacturing, Energy, Retail, Pharma, Education, Insurance, and Banking. Her insights guide us to self-improvement and professional excellence uniquely. As a Licensed Emotional Intelligence Trainer™ from IAPCCT and an accredited Professional Certified Coach by the International Coach Federation (ICF), USA, she's dedicated to uplifting individuals and organizations. With influence across 50 organizations and 60,000+ individuals, she extends impact to esteemed B-Schools like IBS, SIU, LBSIM, CHRIST and professional bodies like ICAI, DRFHE, ICSI. Dr. Chawla, utilizing NLP, EI, Hypnosis, and TA, empowers leaders on their path to excellence with international certifications in NLP and EI coaching.

2. Anoushka Jain: Founder of Enroute Indian History

Anoushka Jain is the founder of women-led heritage organisation Enroute Indian History which was established in 2019. The heritage organization which presently has a strength of 30 women comes from diverse fields of history, heritage management, archaeology, and art history. The company has interned more than 150+ interns in the sector of research and writing, heritage mapping, fieldwork, and media. The company works towards disseminating knowledge and creating awareness about heritage through workshops, learning modules, and heritage walks. Anoushka is selected to be a member of the Ladies Who Lead community.



3. Divya Dang: Chief People Officer at Cloud Analogy CRM Specialist Ltd.

Divya Dang is the Chief People Officer at Cloud Analogy CRM Specialist Ltd. With over 14 years of experience in HR, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her role. Divya fosters positivity, connects people and builds great culture. She values fostering an inclusive workplace for growth and satisfaction. In addition to her role within the company, Divya has played a pivotal part in launching the CSR arm of Cloud Analogy, called LearNowX. This initiative focuses on skill-building for college students, aligning their education with industry requirements. Divya's commitment to bridging the gap between academia and the professional world fosters skills essential for students' career success. Divya Dang's leadership skills, passion for people, and dedication to skill development make her an invaluable asset to the company, contributing to the success and growth of Cloud Analogy CRM Specialist Ltd.

4. Manasvi Lakhotia: Founder of Marlschuz

Born into a business-oriented family, Manasvi's journey from personal struggle to thriving entrepreneurship began by identifying a market gap in the footwear industry. Recognizing the need for bespoke shoes catering to diverse foot shapes and the demand for personalized designs, she bridged the gap between mass-produced, low-quality footwear and high-end offerings. The inception of Marlschuz in 2015 primarily focused on women's footwear, later expanding into menswear, now a crucial driver in sales and marketing strategies. Collaborations with renowned designers for Lakme and Amazon Fashion Weeks solidified Marlschuz's reputation. Operating manufacturing and design units in Mumbai and Delhi, their involvement in bulk production for global buying houses, designers, and brands expanded, cementing their foothold in the industry and establishing a robust market presence.

5. Meenakshi Ganesh: Founder of Light Up®

Returning home from international assignments, Meenakshi embarked on a quest for Indian skincare alternatives, seeking high-performance products rooted in natural actives—a journey that yielded no match. Faced with the challenge of finding a single solution offering defence against pollution, intense hydration, and enriched with antioxidants and essential vitamins, LIGHT UP® emerged. Founded on the ethos of affordable, clean formulations inspired by superfoods and potent ingredients, LIGHT UP® aims to deeply nourish skin, illuminating it with an inherent radiance. A unique offering in India, LIGHT UP® stands as the sole brand employing the GOLD Standard of Vitamin C, delivering a sustainable, visible glow—3X faster and 50X more effective than conventional Vitamin C—an embodiment of Meenakshi Ganesh's commitment to revolutionizing skincare through innovation.

6. Moutushi Roy: Founder of Svojaas Fashions

Svojaas Fashions operates as a production house since November 2018 specializing in women's and kids' garments while expanding its exports to Spain and UK. Beyond clothing, they curate a diverse array of home decor items such as planters, cushion covers, quilts, fabric bags, and handcrafted jewelry fashioned from Croatia, dried seeds wood and leaves. This endeavor is not just about nurturing creativity but also serves as a livelihood source for women who may be restricted from traditional job avenues due to societal constraints or lack of formal education. By nurturing their innate talents under proper guidance, Svojaas Fashions aims to cultivate pride and self-assurance among these women, empowering them to independently earn a living. Adhering rigorously to international standards, the brand's ethos revolves around delivering authentic products while championing the cause of women's empowerment.

7. Roopa Rawat Singhavi: Nurse Consultant at WHO Collaborating Center for Emergency & Trauma Care

Roopa Rawat Singhvi has been in the healthcare sector for the last 18 years. She is the First Trained Rheumatology Nurse in India. Her passion and dedication to providing the best quality nursing care to patients took her to the US, UK, and Netherlands & to get trained, but she always serves the Nation only. After more than a decade in the corporate healthcare sector, she has started working with rural, tribal and primary healthcare systems. She believes that quality healthcare is right for every patient. Therefore, she is actively involved in capacity development and quality improvement for resource-constrained and underprivileged areas. She spearheaded a nurse-led COVID call center, pioneered tele-teaching for rural and tribal nurses, and hosted a nurse talk show to inspire the youth. She believes in “being there where you are needed most and can add value”.

8. Dr. Sheetal Vohra: Managing Partner of IPR Law Firm Vohra & Vohra

Dr. Sheetal Vohra, an experienced IPR lawyer, specializes in IP litigation and prosecution, aiding Global Law Firms, Fortune 500 Companies, and international associates in safeguarding Intellectual Property in India and globally. With a PHD in Intellectual Property Law and multiple certificates from prestigious institutes like WIPO, ILI, NLSUI, alongside an MBA in Personnel Management and IR from Symbiosis Institute, Pune, her expertise spans various domains. Dr. Vohra holds diplomas in Media Law from NALSAR University as well as Strategy and Leadership from IIM Lucknow. Having filed and defended numerous Trade Marks Applications globally, Dr. Vohra actively collaborates with top IP attorneys and in-house specialists across countries, fostering a deep understanding of local IP cultures and laws. Dr. Sheetal Vohra leads Vohra & Vohra, a reputed firm dedicated to protecting Intellectual Property rights.

9. Soniya Raisoni: Director of Roast Foods (Myvi Foods Pvt. Ltd.)

Spearheading the mission to revolutionize snacking, Roast Foods, under the guidance of Soniya Raisoni, is redefining indulgence with a healthy twist. Passionate about flavorful munchies and driven by the quest for healthier alternatives, they've crafted a range of snacks enriched with ancient grains also popularly known as millets, boasting a spectrum of delectable flavors without compromising on nutritional value. Embracing a commitment to purity, their products shun artificial colors and preservatives, opting for the wholesome goodness of roasting over frying. What sets them apart? Their entire range is proudly gluten-free, offering guilt-free satisfaction to snack enthusiasts. With Soniya Raisoni at the helm, Roast Foods empowers snack lovers to savor every bite without compromising on health or taste.

10. Shubhangi Gupta: Founder of SportVot

SportVot, a sports-tech powerhouse nestled in Mumbai, India, endeavors to redefine the landscape of sports broadcasting. This multifaceted entity caters significantly to two distinct markets. At its core, SportVot pioneers the Cloud Studio, a transformative solution harnessing the prowess of cloud-based technology and smartphones. By liberating sports organizations from hardware constraints, it streamlines the broadcasting process, empowering entities of all sizes. This breakthrough facilitates small sports groups to magnify game visibility, a pivotal step in elevating opportunities for emerging athletes and local community teams. Shubhangi Gupta, the Co-founder and CMO of SportVot, boasts an illustrious career spanning eight years in digital marketing and branding. With a track record of crafting over 40 brands, including prominent names, and successfully steering two prior startups—EthKnits, an online handicraft boutique, and Nite Owls, a boutique digital marketing agency specializing in startups—Shubhangi spearheads SportVot's marketing, content creation, monetization, and brand partnerships, shaping the company's strategic vision.

