Breaking the Barriers of Sound: Innovative Project Management Services, V-Guard & Christian Hospital Society join forces

In recent years, there has been a worrying increase in the number of children and adolescents suffering from hearing loss and deafness in India. According to a study conducted by the Indian Journal of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, approximately 6% of India's population, or around 63 million people, are affected by hearing loss. Of these, a significant number are children and adolescents.

Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd, a leading Delhi-based technical research and CSR consultants states that several factors contribute to the rising cases of hearing loss in children and adolescents in India. One of the leading causes is the high levels of noise pollution in urban areas. The use of loudspeakers during festivals, loud music at parties, and honking of vehicles on roads all contribute to damaging the delicate structures in the ear, leading to hearing loss.

Another significant factor is the lack of awareness and access to healthcare services. Many families in rural areas are unaware of the importance of regular hearing check-ups and are unable to access appropriate medical facilities when their children show signs of hearing loss. Additionally, lack of access to healthcare facilities due to financial constraints, cultural beliefs, and social stigmatisation also plays a role in hindering early diagnosis and treatment.

The impact of hearing loss on children and adolescents can be severe, leading to delayed language development, learning difficulties, and social isolation. It is crucial for parents, educators, and policymakers to raise awareness about the importance of protecting children's hearing and ensuring access to quality healthcare services for early diagnosis and treatment.

In a joint effort to bring relief to children and adolescents suffering from hearing loss and deafness, V-Guard Industries has partnered with Christian Hospital Society, a non-profit organisation based in Uttar Pradesh. This collaborative effort will see the implementation and management of a CSR project in Soron Block, Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, with the aim of providing hearing assistive devices to those who require them.

Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd will provide technical support for the project implementation, assisting Christian Hospital Society with the monitoring of the project. The project will be undertaken in 24 government schools in Kasganj, screening a total of 3600 students for hearing impairments. Trained and registered audiologists with advanced equipment will conduct hearing assessments, selecting students most likely to suffer from a hearing impairment.

The project aims to provide 180 customised digital hearing assistive devices and accessories to the affected children, preventing avoidable hearing loss occurring from disease, injury, or birth defect. For children with hearing impairments that cannot be corrected with assistive devices, referral to a local government hospital or health facility for advanced treatment will be provided.

This CSR project is a testament to V-Guard Industries' commitment to giving back to society and promoting the welfare of underprivileged communities. Through this partnership with Christian Hospital Society, V-Guard Industries hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by hearing loss and deafness in Soron Block, District Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd highlights the importance of detection of hearing loss in children and says,“Early detection of hearing loss is essential for a child’s development and self-actualization, as well as for their communication needs. Hearing is the key to learning spoken language and engaging socially for children, and its loss poses an obstacle to their integration."

Training and capacity building are integral components of the project, with 60 teachers being trained to identify early warning signs among the children, especially the younger cohort. The project also includes training the children on the care and use of assistive hearing equipment. Special attention will be given to girl students who face exclusion due to gender preferences and students who are out of school due to various socio-economic reasons.

Innovative Project Management Services Pvt Ltd will assist Christian Hospital Society in monitoring various aspects of the project through scheduled activities, which include interviews with the children, teachers, and principals, as well as visits to the hospital outreach team.

Mr. Himanshu Lyall, Deputy Director of Christian Hospital Society, says,“Through this project we will be able to reach the remote rural areas of Kasganj providing screening, investigation and hearing aid to children of government schools and school dropouts.”

This project showcases a comprehensive approach to CSR, with the partnership between V-Guard Industries and Christian Hospital Society striving to address the needs of underprivileged children in Uttar Pradesh. By providing early detection, training, and access to hearing assistive devices, this initiative aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children suffering from hearing loss and deafness.

