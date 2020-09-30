Breaking the boundaries of performance for thin & light laptops with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 11:39 IST

The new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family surpasses everything in its class — with major advances in every area that matters to you. 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors bring together industry-leading CPU performance, immersive graphics, amazing AI acceleration, and best-in-class wired and wireless connectivity1 to help you focus, create, and engage at new levels.

World’s best processor for thin and light laptops

11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, part of the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family, is the world’s best processor for thin and light laptops (2). 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors allow you to produce, create, connect, and collaborate from anywhere like never before. This latest generation of processors, powered by Intel’s new SuperFin transistors, combine new industry-first and best-in-class technologies(1), like Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), Thunderbolt™ 4, AV1 media decode, CPU-attached PCIe Gen 4 interface, and hardware-hardened security features. Achieve greater productivity with a processor supporting up to 4.8Ghz Turbo clock speeds, Intel® Optane™ H10 with Solid State Storage, the fastest SSD, and the first processor to integrate Thunderbolt™ 4, the truly universal single-cable connection, supporting up to 4 simultaneous 4K HDR displays.

Introducing Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics—Game on!

New Intel® Iris® Xe graphics offer discrete-level graphics performance in sleeker, thinner, and lighter laptops. 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics enable more top games at great, playable frame rates in full-HD. Intel® Iris® Xe graphics also deliver brilliant visuals with support for billions of colors, HDR10, Dolby Atmos sound, and long playback of Dolby Vision-enabled content with hardware acceleration, an industry first. Not only can you play top games in up to 1080p at 30 fps or more and enjoy an amazingly immersive entertainment experience, but 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics also enable you to complete creative projects with blazing speed powered by unique hardware accelerated AI, all in a sleek, thin & light laptop with leading performance —whether plugged-in or unplugged.

A new class of laptops with Intel® Evo™ Platform (3)

Laptops designed on the Intel® Evo™ platform are built for getting things done anywhere, and powered exclusively by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics. Each of these laptop designs is tuned, tested, and verified to bring the experiences that matter most to those who dream big — incredible responsiveness, real-world battery life, fast charging, and instant wake — all in premium, thin, light styles. The Intel® Evo™ badge signifies the perfect combination of features and technologies, tested under everyday conditions for an exceptional experience that lives up to its expectations.

Change how you think about performance

Radically reconfigured, the new CPU, GPU, AI, and connectivity components of 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors perform in an unprecedented harmony, redefining how laptop performance is measured.

Read more about the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors here.

Disclaimers:

Software and workloads used in performance tests may have been optimized for performance only on Intel microprocessors. For more complete information visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.

1)Based on integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt™ 4 technology. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) products enable the fastest possible maximum speed for typical laptop Wi-Fi products. Thunderbolt™ 4 is the fastest port available on a laptop, at 40 Gb/s, as compared to other laptop I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire*. Performance varies by use, configuration and other factors.

2) As measured by industry benchmarks, Representative Usage Guide testing and unique features of the Intel® Core™ i7-1185G7 processor, including in comparison to AMD Ryzen 7 4800U, across 5 key usages: productivity, creation, gaming, collaboration, and entertainment. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit www.intel.com/11thgen.

3) Verified, measured and tested against a premium specification and Key Experience Indicators as part of Intel’s laptop innovation program Project Athena. Testing results as of August 2020, and do not guarantee individual laptop performance. Power and performance vary by use, configuration and other factors. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit Intel.com/Evo.

Intel technologies may require enabled hardware, software or service activation.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.