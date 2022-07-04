Bring home and binge-watch with the new Samsung Crystal 4K TV

Samsung has been India’s largest and most trusted consumer electronics brands, and the newest addition to its collection – the Samsung Crystal 4K TV – promises to take the brand’s TV experience one notch higher.

In today’s day and age of OTT, the experience of watching your favourite series online – whether it is the latest episode of Emily in Paris or The Fame Game, or catching up on The Billions, has really caught on as a trend and the television can make a world of a difference in the overall experience.

The latest Samsung Crystal 4K TV has been engineered to suit the needs of the new-age customer, as it brings together the very best of Samsung’s cutting-edge technology in a chic design that will add to the aesthetics of your home and high-tech features that make this TV truly ‘smart’.

It boasts of a high-quality display and immersive sound which will make your viewing experience near real. This TV is also a gamer’s delight as it offers faster frame transitions and low latency that will make sure you never miss a single score!

Read on to know what makes the Samsung Crystal 4K TV stand apart from the rest of the TVs on the rack. Powered by the Crystal technology, the all-new Samsung Crystal 4K TV is designed to offer you the best-in-class content quality with HDR 10+ display.

Content with a billion true colours

Powered by the Crystal technology, the all-new Samsung Crystal 4K TV is designed to offer you the best-in-class content quality with HDR 10+ display which increases the range of light levels on your TV so you can enjoy an enormous spectrum of colours and all the visual details, in even the darkest scenes. This TV also has Samsung’s One Billion True Colours palette technology that brings every picture alive with true to life colours. The Dolby Digital Plus sound offers the highest quality of audio that is sure to transport you into a different realm as you consume your favourite content.

Incredible sound quality

The Dolby Digital Plus sound offers the highest quality of audio that is sure to transport you into a different realm as you consume your favourite content. You can enjoy 3D sound effects, the way they feel in a theatre and also experience the adaptive sound feature, which adjusts the sound of the TV according to the content being played on it for a sound experience that will make you say wow!

Stunning looks

The Samsung Crystal 4K TV makes an aesthetic addition to any home with its stunning looks. At 43 inches, the display is large, its sleek looks and a bezel-less design make it merge into the surroundings. The TV offers an immersive viewing experience which makes you feel like you are a part of the content itself.

Music Player

The Samsung Crystal 4K TV is more than just a TV. It comes with an in-built music player function that plays your favourite playlist on its high-quality sound system. The entire experience is uplifted by realistic video elements that are added to the playlist, thereby turning the TV into a virtual music system. You can choose to stream from your favourite streaming app, or access thousands of songs from Gaana, music too.

Game mode on

For all the gamers in the house, the Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow for faster frame transitions and lower latency so that you don’t miss even a split second of action while gaming. Let loose and allow the gamer in you take the next leap as your games come alive on the unmatched sights and sounds of this TV for an ultimate gaming experience.

Content Guide

With universal Content Guide, users can spend more time watching rather than searching. It helps users find their favorite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India’s popular streaming apps. The PC Mode feature on the new TV model allows you to transform the TV into a personal computer.

PC Mode

In today’s times of hybrid work, the PC Mode feature on the new TV model allows you to transform the TV into a personal computer so you can enjoy the big screen experience while you are working to take your productivity to a new level. You can create documents or work from the cloud. It also comes with wireless screen mirroring without internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

Smart TV features

The new model has all the features of a high-end smart TV with built-in connectivity with Google assistant, Alexa and Bixby a connected viewing experience and the TV Plus mode through which you can watch more than 55 global and local Live channels like Republic TV, Discovery TV etc. by logging into Samsung TV Plus for free.

Exciting offers

The Samsung Crystal 4K TV is available at an introductory price of just ₹35,990 for the 43 inch size. That’s not all. All those buying the model now can choose from either a one-year subscription of Amazon prime video or one year membership of Disney Hotstar totally free of any charge, depending on where you make the purchase from. The offer is valid for a limited time only. You can buy yours today from Amazon, Flipkart or from the official Samsung online store to avail the special subscription offer.

Samsung Smart upgrade

Samsung has also launched a unique consumer affordability program in collaboration with Flipkart. ‘Smart Upgrade Program’ provides consumers with a unique opportunity to upgrade their content viewing experience with new Crystal 4K TV by paying only 70 per cent at the time of purchase and 30 Per cent after 12 months. This program has been designed to provide affordability and ease of ownership to consumers. With this program, customers can buy the newly launched Crystal 4K TV for an upfront payment of ₹25,193 and pay the balance ₹10,797 at the end of 12 months. The program is also available for other Samsung TV range of UHD, Frame and Neo QLED models exclusively on Flipkart.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by the HTBS team.