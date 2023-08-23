Bring home the Vu 98 Masterpiece for an immersive cinema experience like never before

Fancy a home theatre in the luxury of your living room where you can unwind and recharge after a hectic week at work? The one big change the pandemic has brought about for Indians is the change in the way we consume entertainment. With high quality content from across the world available on OTT platforms, the Indian viewer is spoilt for choice. As a result, they are trying to replicate the cinema experience at home with dedicated spaces, large-sized screens with high specs and audio systems that can replicate the ones at the movies.

The latest offering from India’s fastest growing large-sized TV maker, Vu Televisions – the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV – offers a true cinematic haven in the comfort of your home without the hassle of buying multiple video and audio devices and cordoning off a dedicated space for the home theatre set-up. The beauty of this high-performance TV is that it can be set up in any part of the home – its anti-glare screen with 1000 Nits brightness takes away the need to make the room dark to play your favourite movies and a built-in 204 Watt DJ Subwoofer the TV offers powerful and immersive audio.

“We are thrilled to launch the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV, a true testament to luxury and innovation. Vu has been THE innovator in large sized TVs having launched an 84 inch TV back in 2012 and the first and only 100 inch TV in the world in 2018. OTT has brought content from all over the world to the home of Indian consumers. With the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV, Vu is bringing the cinema theatre to the home of the Indian consumer,” said Devita Saraf, Founder and Chairperson of Vu.

A truly cinematic experience

The new Vu 98 Masterpiece TV comes with a 100 per cent Anti-Glare screen and 120 Hz native refresh rate. This allows you to place the TV in any part of the home, even in rooms that are brightly lit or which have spot lights. The TVs A+ grade black screen absorbs the extra light and offers an immersive viewing experience with its 1000 Nits brightness, delivering vibrant colours and lifelike visuals through support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content.

After the screen, the other important component of a good home theatre is high-quality audio. The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV includes a built-in 204 Watt DJ Subwoofer, delivering clear and deep audio for an immersive experience. On days when you only want some music playing in the background of a party, with the Vu 98 Masterpiece TV, you don’t need to invest extra into a good audio system anymore.

This TV looks amazing with a sleek design that will add to the aesthetics of your home. You can mount it on a wall, or place it on a console, or even use it as a room divider depending on the space available in your home. It is built using 3000 Tensile Aerospace-grade aluminium metal, drawing inspiration from private jets. The strength and aesthetics of this material makes the TV versatile even in its large size.

Setting up a home theatre system is a tedious task as you need to redesign the room, get complex cables and electrical work done and buy multiple gadgets to complete the experience. The Vu 98 Masterpiece TV prioritises user convenience as you can place it anywhere. Setting up the TV is hassle-free and it offers a user-friendly interface suitable for individuals of all ages.

This ultra-large TV is priced at ₹6,00,000 for 98inch & Rs.3,00,000 for 85inch and can easily be bought on Amazon. In fact, it is the largest TV ever to be sold on Amazon.in. Commenting on the launch, Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment at Amazon, said: “We at Amazon work tirelessly to provide our customers the widest choice of TVs in India, across screen sizes and features. The launch of the ultra-large Vu Masterpiece series further fortifies our range, providing customers who want premium TVs with the best viewing experience that money can buy.”

Vu has been successful in the ultra large sized and luxury TV segment because of product quality and direct company service. Vu TVs are made in state of the art robotic assembly plants and Vu personnel handle all installation as well as after sales service. Vu’s Masterpiece TV range has over 9,000 customers and more than 75 per cent of its customers give it a 5 star rating on Amazon.

Vu TV has also upgraded the Vu 85 Masterpiece TV, which has been one of the best-selling TVs in India in the 85 inch category. Vu has sold thousands of units already, making it the highest selling 85 inch television in India.

About Vu Televisions

Vu Televisions is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-quality televisions, committed to revolutionising the TV industry with innovative technology and exceptional customer service. Established in 2006, Vu Televisions has since grown into a trusted brand with a global presence. From 4K Ultra HD displays to Quantum Dot technology, Vu TVs continues to innovate and also offers a range of smart features, including voice control, smart connectivity, and intuitive interfaces, making it easy for users to navigate and enjoy their favourite content.

Vu as a brand has been incredibly successful in the luxury and large size television business. “We are a ₹900 crore company and 80 per cent of our business comes from 50 inches and above televisions. We are not new to the game of large size TVs. In 2012, we did the 85 inch TV for the first time and in 2018 we launched our 100 inch TV, which at that time cost ₹20 lakh. It was a limited edition collection for which we made about 100 units. But, today we find the market has really, really burgeoned for luxury high end products, and so very confidently at the price of ₹6 lakh and ₹3 lakh, we have launched for you today the Vu 98 inch Masterpiece and the successor of the Vu 85 inch Masterpiece,” said Saraf.

Vu TVs cares for the environment. It utilises eco-friendly materials and processes to minimise its environmental footprint, ensuring that its products are both high-quality and environmentally responsible. Vu TVs commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service has earned it numerous accolades over the years. In 2022, Vu TVs was named as “Luxury TV of the year” for its high end Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.