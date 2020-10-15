e-paper
Bring home your Mercedes-Benz E-Class this festive season and Unlock celebrations!

Bring home your Mercedes-Benz E-Class this festive season and Unlock celebrations!

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an array of attractive offers as a part of its Unlock Celebration with Mercedes-Benz campaign. You can now own the classy E-Class at an attractive EMI of just Rs 49,999.

brand-stories Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:38 IST
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
Promotional Feature, HT Brand Studio
As the country initiates Unlock 4.0, it is time we get into ‘unlock celebrations’ mode by embarking on all- new journeys with Mercedes-Benz.
As the country initiates Unlock 4.0, it is time we get into 'unlock celebrations' mode by embarking on all- new journeys with Mercedes-Benz.(Mercedes-Benz)
         

With the festive season round the corner, and the country slowly ‘unlocking’ and recovering from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is looking for innovative ways to make this year’s festivities special even as we try to maintain social distancing and stay safe.

For the last six months, we have largely confined ourselves to the indoors limiting our social interactions and have not got many reasons to celebrate. But as the country initiates Unlock 4.0, it is time we get into ‘unlock celebrations’ mode by embarking on all- new journeys with Mercedes-Benz.

To add to the festive fervour and dole out an extra dose of ‘mitha’ to the celebrations, German auto giant Mercedes-Benz has come up with a special campaign called Unlock Celebration with Mercedes-Benz, which features an array of EMIs and cost of ownership options to bring you closer to your dream of owning a super-luxury E-Class Merc.

 

The all-new E-Class is a perfect blend of luxury and panache as it comes with a brand new engine in its 2020 avatar to comply with the latest BS VI emission norms. It has two new variants – Expression and Exclusive – and is India’s highest-selling luxury executive sedan with more than 41,000 E-Class running on Indian roads since 1995.

Hindustantimes

The car’s upgrade is not just limited to its engine. The renewed variants have some feature upgrades too, like a rear seat touch-screen and rear seat wireless charging to make those long drives even more comfortable. The rear seat itself is the best-in-class as it offers you unmatchable comfort at a 37 degree recline.

This sedan is designed for long, comfortable rides. It has a long wheelbase for wider legroom and a Burmester surround sound system to keep you entertained as you stretch out those tired legs! What’s more? The luxurious interiors, which were earlier, offered in the top-end E 350 d now features across all variants of the E-Class.

A futuristic display with a widescreen cockpit with three display styles – classic, sport and progressive – lends that extra edge to your driving experience!

To make your car a safe haven from the hustle-bustle of the outdoors, the E-Class is embedded with Fit and Healthy features to ensure every drive is an exercise in self-indulgence. These include minimum penetration of external noises from the engine and into the cabin; a continuous flow of fresh air, which is temperature controlled in multiple climate zones and ergonomic seats with massage function that will rejuvenate you after a long day at work along with soothing hues of the ambient lighting help you destress. The car also has a state-of-the-art suspension system for a bump-free ride.

Hindustantimes

The iconic Mercedes Me Connect app makes your car intelligent as it offers real-time analytics, traffic updates and much more. It can also be used to open and close the windows and sunroof at your discretion. For added safety, you can track the location of the car on the app even when you are not in it. It also allows you to set a perimeter for car movement through geo-fencing, wherein the app sends you immediate notifications if the car moves out of it.

At an unbeatable EMI option stating at just Rs 49,999, this luxury machine can be all yours!.

As part of the ongoing offer, you can book a E-Class at 40 per cent lower EMIs and can choose your loan tenure from as short as 12 months to four years. All these plans come with a complimentary insurance for the first year, maintenance, assured buy-back by Mercedes-Benz, extended warranty, easy upgrade options and a guaranteed future value of your car (at a Rate of Interest of 7.99 per cent).

That’s not all. After the end of the EMI tenure, you also get an option to upgrade your car to a brand new one.

The E 200 Expression is priced at Rs 57.5 lakh, the E 200 Exclusive at Rs 61.5 lakh, the E 220 d Expression at Rs 58.5 lakh and the E 200 d Exclusive at Rs 62.5 lakh.

So, bring in that much-needed cheer to this festive season by bringing home your E-Class Merc and unlock celebrations!

