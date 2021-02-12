Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!
The much-awaited Godrej L’Affaire is back in all-new digital avatar this year to offer you the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle, and that, too, from the safety and comfort of your home!
The fortnight-long event, which starts on February 14 (read: a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day!), will feature an array of activities to enthral your senses, including entertaining tete-a-tete sessions with the who’s who in the celeb world, a quirky courtroom drama told in as a new web-series, and a #LiveItUp sale offering blowout discounts on over 40 lifestyle brands and flash contest to win amazing goodies. Catch all the excitement by clicking on https://bit.ly/3r8llIB!
Here’s what makes this year’s Godrej L’Affaire truly special.
#LiveItUp2021
In a first, this year’s Godrej L’Affaire brings to you #LiveItUp2021, a nine-part web series, where actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Amol Parashar, Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia Goble and Kunal Vijayakar will come together to enthral you in a courtroom fun drama suing the dreadful 2020!
Actor comedian Jamie Lever will play the part of 2020, which will be put on trial for all the disruptions it caused to our lifestyle. One new episode of the quirky courtroom theatrical will premier daily on Godrej L’Affaire’s Facebook and Instagram pages where ‘judge’ RJ Sharma G, aka Gaurav Sharma, will hear the arguments and deliver the verdict at the end of every episode.
Live sessions
Popular Bollywood and television celebrities will come together for live tete-a-tete sessions that you can stream live from the Godrej L’Affaire Facebook and Instragram handles.
The interactive sessions will touch upon a diverse range of subjects—from fitness and nutrition to Bollywood gupshup.
#LiveItUp Deals
#LiveItUp sale will offer great deals on over 40 lifestyle brands. These include homegrown brands such as Park Avenue, MxS, Okhai, Redesyn, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, Paul Adams, MY|RA, Renee Cosmetics, Isharya Jewellery, Wellbeing Nutrition, Storia Foods & Beverages, Fantasie Chocolate, Varun Inamdar’s Mumbai Local Tawa , Bombay Island Coffee, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay among others.
The #LiveUtUp sale will also feature a range of products from Godrej brands including Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance
As part of the lifestyle festivities, flash digital contests will be announced throughout the event, giving you a chance to win hampers of your favourite lifestyle brands.
Speaking about Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group, said, “Godrej L’Affaire is a premium platform followed by today’s urbanites, to discover the nuances of lifestyle and luxury.
2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for the Season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L’Affaire aims to deliver some cheer to people with many new initiatives, content pieces, and the most exclusive deals. We are curating this through an elaborated lifestyle experience virtually, that patrons can witness right from the comfort of their homes.”
“The design sensibilities of MxS are aimed to appeal to everyone who is fashion forward. This is in line with what Godrej L’Affaire represents and is an ideal lifestyle partner for us.” said Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS.
“The unique experiential platform is ideal for paving a way for new ideas & startups, and it's wonderful to be able to tap into a host of consumers looking for trend-breaking experiences. I’m personally very happy with the effort Godrej has put into putting sustainability at the core for this year’s event, as we at RENEE believe in creating products that are beautiful both inside and out,” said Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder of RENEE Cosmetics.
"Godrej L'Affaire is a confluence of several cosmos of food, fashion and lifestyle. This year it aims to re-frame brand agnostics retail with the lens of social commerce. I am humbled and honoured to partner for its fifth season to tickle all your senses of taste with Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa," added two national award winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar.
So, mark your calendars and get set to be a part of the big fat lifestyle celebration! It’s time to put the pandemic behind us and #LiveItUp2021 with Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire!
For more updates, follow Godrej L’Affaire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @godrejlaffaire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reimagine intelligence with the ‘smart’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindustan Times honours top developers, crowns them the Titans of Real Estate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Runwal Group is the brand for Developer of the Year – Residential
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Codename Hello Epic by SD Corp is the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of the Year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chandak Group’s 34 Park Estate offers a luxurious living experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sugee Group felicitated for excellence in Redevelopment & Iconic Luxury Project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirvana is the best Weekend Homes Developer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A sweet way to weight management
- Stevia-based sweeteners, like Sugar Free Green, can be a great replacement for Sugar as you can use them to cook or bake any sweet dish/dessert that you desire and also use them to sweeten up your tea/coffee or any beverage of your choosing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avoiding the sugar trap
- Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow
- An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Simple resolutions to start this year
- It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox