Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!

The much-awaited Godrej L’Affaire is back in all-new digital avatar this year to offer you the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle, and that, too, from the safety and comfort of your home!

The fortnight-long event, which starts on February 14 (read: a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day!), will feature an array of activities to enthral your senses, including entertaining tete-a-tete sessions with the who’s who in the celeb world, a quirky courtroom drama told in as a new web-series, and a #LiveItUp sale offering blowout discounts on over 40 lifestyle brands and flash contest to win amazing goodies. Catch all the excitement by clicking on https://bit.ly/3r8llIB!

Here’s what makes this year’s Godrej L’Affaire truly special.

#LiveItUp2021

As part of Godrej L’Affaire, actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and others will come together to enthral you in a courtroom fun drama suing the dreadful 2020!(Godrej)

In a first, this year’s Godrej L’Affaire brings to you #LiveItUp2021, a nine-part web series, where actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Amol Parashar, Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia Goble and Kunal Vijayakar will come together to enthral you in a courtroom fun drama suing the dreadful 2020!

Actor comedian Jamie Lever will play the part of 2020, which will be put on trial for all the disruptions it caused to our lifestyle. One new episode of the quirky courtroom theatrical will premier daily on Godrej L’Affaire’s Facebook and Instagram pages where ‘judge’ RJ Sharma G, aka Gaurav Sharma, will hear the arguments and deliver the verdict at the end of every episode.

Live sessions

Popular Bollywood and television celebrities will come together for live tete-a-tete sessions that you can stream live from the Godrej L’Affaire Facebook and Instragram handles.

The interactive sessions will touch upon a diverse range of subjects—from fitness and nutrition to Bollywood gupshup.

#LiveItUp Deals

#LiveItUp sale will offer great deals on over 40 lifestyle brands. These include homegrown brands such as Park Avenue, MxS, Okhai, Redesyn, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, Paul Adams, MY|RA, Renee Cosmetics, Isharya Jewellery, Wellbeing Nutrition, Storia Foods & Beverages, Fantasie Chocolate, Varun Inamdar’s Mumbai Local Tawa , Bombay Island Coffee, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay among others.

The #LiveUtUp sale will also feature a range of products from Godrej brands including Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance

As part of the lifestyle festivities, flash digital contests will be announced throughout the event, giving you a chance to win hampers of your favourite lifestyle brands.

Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group.(Godrej)

Speaking about Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group, said, “Godrej L’Affaire is a premium platform followed by today’s urbanites, to discover the nuances of lifestyle and luxury.

2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for the Season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L’Affaire aims to deliver some cheer to people with many new initiatives, content pieces, and the most exclusive deals. We are curating this through an elaborated lifestyle experience virtually, that patrons can witness right from the comfort of their homes.”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS, is a part of Godrej L’Affaire.(Godrej)

“The design sensibilities of MxS are aimed to appeal to everyone who is fashion forward. This is in line with what Godrej L’Affaire represents and is an ideal lifestyle partner for us.” said Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS.

“The unique experiential platform is ideal for paving a way for new ideas & startups, and it's wonderful to be able to tap into a host of consumers looking for trend-breaking experiences. I’m personally very happy with the effort Godrej has put into putting sustainability at the core for this year’s event, as we at RENEE believe in creating products that are beautiful both inside and out,” said Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder of RENEE Cosmetics.

Two national award-winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar says he is humbled to be a part of Godrej LAffaire.(Godrej)

"Godrej L'Affaire is a confluence of several cosmos of food, fashion and lifestyle. This year it aims to re-frame brand agnostics retail with the lens of social commerce. I am humbled and honoured to partner for its fifth season to tickle all your senses of taste with Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa," added two national award winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar.

So, mark your calendars and get set to be a part of the big fat lifestyle celebration! It’s time to put the pandemic behind us and #LiveItUp2021 with Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire!

For more updates, follow Godrej L’Affaire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @godrejlaffaire