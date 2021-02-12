IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Stories / Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
brand stories

Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!

Feast your senses on Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, a fifteen-day lifestyle celebration with Bollywood gupshup, entertainment, blowout sales, and much more. It’s on from February 14 to February 28. And, you’re invited! #LiveItUp2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST

The much-awaited Godrej L’Affaire is back in all-new digital avatar this year to offer you the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle, and that, too, from the safety and comfort of your home!

The fortnight-long event, which starts on February 14 (read: a new way to celebrate Valentine’s Day!), will feature an array of activities to enthral your senses, including entertaining tete-a-tete sessions with the who’s who in the celeb world, a quirky courtroom drama told in as a new web-series, and a #LiveItUp sale offering blowout discounts on over 40 lifestyle brands and flash contest to win amazing goodies. Catch all the excitement by clicking on https://bit.ly/3r8llIB!

Here’s what makes this year’s Godrej L’Affaire truly special.

#LiveItUp2021

As part of Godrej L’Affaire, actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and others will come together to enthral you in a courtroom fun drama suing the dreadful 2020!(Godrej)
As part of Godrej L’Affaire, actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi and others will come together to enthral you in a courtroom fun drama suing the dreadful 2020!(Godrej)

In a first, this year’s Godrej L’Affaire brings to you #LiveItUp2021, a nine-part web series, where actors Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Amol Parashar, Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia Goble and Kunal Vijayakar will come together to enthral you in a courtroom fun drama suing the dreadful 2020!

Actor comedian Jamie Lever will play the part of 2020, which will be put on trial for all the disruptions it caused to our lifestyle. One new episode of the quirky courtroom theatrical will premier daily on Godrej L’Affaire’s Facebook and Instagram pages where ‘judge’ RJ Sharma G, aka Gaurav Sharma, will hear the arguments and deliver the verdict at the end of every episode.

Live sessions

Popular Bollywood and television celebrities will come together for live tete-a-tete sessions that you can stream live from the Godrej L’Affaire Facebook and Instragram handles.

The interactive sessions will touch upon a diverse range of subjects—from fitness and nutrition to Bollywood gupshup.

#LiveItUp Deals

#LiveItUp sale will offer great deals on over 40 lifestyle brands. These include homegrown brands such as Park Avenue, MxS, Okhai, Redesyn, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, Paul Adams, MY|RA, Renee Cosmetics, Isharya Jewellery, Wellbeing Nutrition, Storia Foods & Beverages, Fantasie Chocolate, Varun Inamdar’s Mumbai Local Tawa , Bombay Island Coffee, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay among others.

The #LiveUtUp sale will also feature a range of products from Godrej brands including Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance

As part of the lifestyle festivities, flash digital contests will be announced throughout the event, giving you a chance to win hampers of your favourite lifestyle brands.

Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group.(Godrej)
Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group.(Godrej)

Speaking about Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, Sujit Patil, Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Group, said, “Godrej L’Affaire is a premium platform followed by today’s urbanites, to discover the nuances of lifestyle and luxury.

2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for the Season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L’Affaire aims to deliver some cheer to people with many new initiatives, content pieces, and the most exclusive deals. We are curating this through an elaborated lifestyle experience virtually, that patrons can witness right from the comfort of their homes.”

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS, is a part of Godrej L’Affaire.(Godrej)
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS, is a part of Godrej L’Affaire.(Godrej)

“The design sensibilities of MxS are aimed to appeal to everyone who is fashion forward. This is in line with what Godrej L’Affaire represents and is an ideal lifestyle partner for us.” said Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS.

“The unique experiential platform is ideal for paving a way for new ideas & startups, and it's wonderful to be able to tap into a host of consumers looking for trend-breaking experiences. I’m personally very happy with the effort Godrej has put into putting sustainability at the core for this year’s event, as we at RENEE believe in creating products that are beautiful both inside and out,” said Aashka Goradia Goble, Co-founder of RENEE Cosmetics.

Two national award-winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar says he is humbled to be a part of Godrej LAffaire.(Godrej)
Two national award-winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar says he is humbled to be a part of Godrej LAffaire.(Godrej)

"Godrej L'Affaire is a confluence of several cosmos of food, fashion and lifestyle. This year it aims to re-frame brand agnostics retail with the lens of social commerce. I am humbled and honoured to partner for its fifth season to tickle all your senses of taste with Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa," added two national award winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar.

So, mark your calendars and get set to be a part of the big fat lifestyle celebration! It’s time to put the pandemic behind us and #LiveItUp2021 with Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire!

For more updates, follow Godrej L’Affaire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @godrejlaffaire

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
Godrej L’Affaire is the perfect destination to experience the best of lifestyle,(Godrej)
brand stories

Bring on the weekend with Godrej L’affaire- the coolest lifestyle affair!

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Feast your senses on Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire, a fifteen-day lifestyle celebration with Bollywood gupshup, entertainment, blowout sales, and much more. It’s on from February 14 to February 28. And, you’re invited! #LiveItUp2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
The upgraded E-Class sets benchmarks with Intelligent Drive (enhanced systems for connectivity, safety, and comfort) as well as its trendsetting interior design and efficient new engine technologies.
brand stories

Reimagine intelligence with the ‘smart’ Mercedes-Benz E-Class

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz has redefined mobility with the upgraded MMC, an amalgamation of luxury, driving comfort and smart connectivity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
brand stories

Airtel becomes the first Indian telecom to offer 1 GBPS Internet over Wi-Fi

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The telecom giant has not just launched a 1GBPS fiber connection but also a router that can deliver this over Wi-Fi, while others are only able to do this via a LAN cable. Now, the whole family can enjoy ultra-fast internet, no matter how speed-intensive the tasks are.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
Hindustan Times is proud to announce the Titans of Mumbai Real Estate to highlight the enterprise and genius behind the edifices that redefine city skylines.(HT )
brand stories

Hindustan Times honours top developers, crowns them the Titans of Real Estate

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:21 PM IST
These developers have delivered high standards of excellence, even during the pandemic, and Hindustan Times is proud to recognize them as ‘titans’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
The Riverine Estates bags the ‘Iconic Weekend Home’ Project.(The Riverine Estates)
brand stories

The Riverine Estates – An iconic weekend home, just a drive away from Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Set amongst pristine environs, an amalgamation of the right mix of modern infrastructure, superior amenities and amazing location, The Riverine Estates has all the elements that make it iconic weekend home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
Runwal Group gets top honours for being ‘Developer of the Year – Residential’(Runwal Group)
brand stories

Runwal Group is the brand for Developer of the Year – Residential

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 AM IST
One of the most respected names in real estate, the Runwal Group has developed projects that redefine customer satisfaction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
‘Most Iconic Pre-Launch Project of the Year’ award for SD Corp’s Codename Hello Epic(SD Corp)
brand stories

Codename Hello Epic by SD Corp is the Most Iconic Pre-launch Project of the Year

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Being felicitated at the pre-launch stage itself makes Codename Hello Epic a boutique development par excellence in South Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
34 Park Estate, a project by Chandak Group, named ‘Fastest Selling Project’(Chandak Group)
brand stories

Chandak Group’s 34 Park Estate offers a luxurious living experience

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The Chandak Group has garnered immense goodwill based on promises fulfilled and an unblemished track record. It is this reputation that has instilled investor confidence in the group making their latest offering – 34 Park Estate - one of the fastest selling projects in the MMR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
Marina Bay, by Sugee Group, bags title of ‘Iconic Luxury Project – South Mumbai’ and Sugee Group has also been felicitated for ‘Excellence in Redevelopment’(Sugee Group)
brand stories

Sugee Group felicitated for excellence in Redevelopment & Iconic Luxury Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:38 PM IST
With a reputation for quality construction and before-time delivery, the Sugee Group was lauded not only for their excellence in redevelopment but also for their luxury project, Marina Bay at Worli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
‘Developer of the Year – Weekend Homes’ Award for Nirvana Realty (in Pic: Mr Punit Agarwal, CEO – Nirvana Realty)(Nirvana Realty)
brand stories

Nirvana is the best Weekend Homes Developer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Nirvana Realty incorporates product innovation with the philosophy of ‘Good and Green.’ Their projects have been designed to coexist in harmony with nature and modern amenities to give a truly luxurious lifestyle amidst nature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
Experts suggest that reducing sugar intake on a daily basis has a positive effect on overall your life.
brand stories

A sweet way to weight management

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Stevia-based sweeteners, like Sugar Free Green, can be a great replacement for Sugar as you can use them to cook or bake any sweet dish/dessert that you desire and also use them to sweeten up your tea/coffee or any beverage of your choosing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Avoiding the sugar trap
Avoiding the sugar trap
brand stories

Avoiding the sugar trap

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Zero nutritive value, high blood sugar levels and 'empty' calories - three things that you get from regular consumption of white sugar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT TrailBlazers
HT TrailBlazers
brand stories

HT TrailBlazers: Honouring the leaders of tomorrow

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • An online campaign by Hindustan Times recognizes the courageous efforts of business leaders who created a ‘new normal’ to follow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Year resolutions - simplified
New Year resolutions - simplified
brand stories

Simple resolutions to start this year

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • It’s easy to be overwhelmed by tough new year health resolutions. Let’s simplify it for you.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
The event had in attendance prominent public figures who spoke about the varied dimensions that the word ‘purpose’ has taken in the recent times.
brand stories

FLAME University Purpose Summit 2021 focused on evolving meaning of ‘purpose'

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:48 PM IST
The two-day virtual summit centered around the theme of ‘purpose’ featured eminent names including Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naina Lal Kidwai, Raman Roy, Vineet Nayar, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Vallabh Bhanshali, Neera Nundy, to name a few. The sessions were well-attended virtually and struck a chord among the audience especially under the current circumstances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP