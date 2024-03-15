Bring Out the Best Version of Yourself with the All-New Samsung Galaxy Fit3

India’s leading consumer electronics brand, Samsung, has introduced its latest fitness device, the Galaxy Fit3.

The all-new Galaxy Fit3 has a battery that lasts for up to 13 days on a single charge.

The all-new Galaxy Fit3 has been designed to inspire you to bring out the best version of yourself and promises to revolutionise your fitness journey.

The Galaxy Fit3 helps you work out smarter and understand your health better as you stay connected to your universe of Galaxy devices. Read on to know more.

Designed to Impress

The Galaxy Fit3 sports a sleek, fuss-free design that will go with just about anything you wear, whether it is work wear or athleisure. The watch face can be personalised — you can choose from more than 100 presets or select your favourite photo as the background, depending on what you are wearing and your mood for the day! It has a 4 cm large AMOLED display, which allows more room for you to track your health and wellness on a proper dashboard, offering room to see more details at a single glance. The Galaxy Fit3 is lightweight and has been designed with a comfortable fit so that you can wear it round the clock as you track your activity during the day and your sleep cycles at night.

The body is made with an aluminium frame, which makes it lightweight and also lends it durability. The Galaxy Fit3 can travel the world with you as it is IP68-rated water and dust resistant, making it your perfect everyday companion, whether you are hitting the gym or out for an outdoor excursion.

The Galaxy Fit3 can travel the world with you as it is IP68-rated water and dust resistant.

Advanced Health and Sleep Monitoring

This smart wearable keeps track of your health parameters as you go about your daily routine. With your Galaxy Fit3 watch strapped to your wrist, you can set goals for over 100 types of workouts and track your progress anytime and from anywhere. The trackers keep you motivated to stay fit and achieve your fitness targets.

With your Galaxy Fit3 watch strapped to your wrist, you can set goals for over 100 types of workouts and track your progress anytime and from anywhere.

You can also get a deeper understanding of your overall health as you keep tabs on your heart rate and stress levels. After the day’s work is done, get comprehensive insights into your night-time resting patterns with the advanced sleep monitoring patterns on the Galaxy Fit3. The watch’s design makes it comfortable to wear while you are resting, as it tracks how much sleep you are getting and its quality. It can even detect snoring and monitor parameters such as blood oxygen levels when you are asleep. Once you know your patterns, the watch can offer personalised Sleep Coaching and offer you meaningful insights so that you can make some changes in the right direction to improve your sleep.

Get comprehensive insights into your night-time resting patterns with the advanced sleep monitoring patterns on the Galaxy Fit3.

Stay Safe with Galaxy Foundation

Your Galaxy Fit3 comes with two amazing new features — Emergency SOS and Fall Detection — which offer you a safety net in the event of a medical emergency. If you have an abnormal fall while wearing the watch, it offers you the option to immediately call emergency services to get medical help. You can even press the side button on the watch five times to send out an emergency SOS alert. In addition, you can also use your watch to stay connected with the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. For instance, the Galaxy Fit3 can be used as a control for the camera on your Galaxy smartphone — you can tap the watch to take a hands-free selfie using a timer setting. You can even control media and play songs on other devices that are part of the Galaxy ecosystem.

The Galaxy Fit3 comes with two amazing new features — Emergency SOS and Fall Detection

Pricing and Offers

So what are you waiting for? Manage your health effectively and transform your life today! Get all these amazing features and more starting at just ₹4,499 (inclusive of cashback)!

