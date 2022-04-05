Bringing ‘WOW’ in people's lives, meet Mahesh Toshniwal, a life success coach

It is necessary to hold more talk around individuals and professionals around the world, who make sure to go beyond achieving success for themselves and direct their efforts and work towards bringing about a massive change and alteration in the lives of others for the better. We recently met (only virtually) one such man, a man of power and influence; he is Mahesh Toshniwal, aka MWT, and got to learn about his endeavours and how it has been changing and bringing the "WOW" in people's lives.

Let's start by letting our readers know about who you really are?

Well, maybe just another guy, but a guy with an extraordinary purpose in life. I always wanted to do something different, something that could add more value to people's lives, and here I am today working towards my passion of mentoring people as a life success coach, lodestar, wordsmith, a sapient, wealthsmith, and an imaginist.

What is Just Imagine, your organization all about?

Just Imagine is a progressive global organization and institution, which I created with the pure intent and purpose to bring "WOW" in billions of lives. I have been trying to help people attain their desires through the most scientific manner through the application of the Law of Nature, Law of Attraction, Law of Reversibility, cherrypicked verses from various manmade scriptures, and Principles of Metaphysics. It teaches people about how essential it is for them to know the working of the mind to manifest things in life, eventually transforming it.

How has Just Imagine impacted lives?

The organization was established in 2014 in Kolkata, India and since then, my team and I have connected individuals to harness the Power of Imagination within them and channelize it to attract supreme wealth, loving relations, permanent health, successful career as well as opulent living. My teaching and mentorship have brought relief and wellness to patients with a history of Cancer, Psoriasis, Covid-19, Heart disease, Asthma, Ankylosing Spondylitis, and helped corporate houses as well towards exponential growth.

Tell us more about the books you wrote.

One is WOW! Words of Wisdom, available in English, and the second is WAAH! Shabdon ki Mahima in Hindi. In these books, I have tried to unravel the secrets of the ages, emphasizing the power and energy every word carries and how it creates our destinies. From the start of the pandemic, I also conceptualized power-packed meditations, which acted as a spiritual vaccine, shielding 1000s of families on a daily basis and keeping their immunity intact and their state of mind at its best. Also, out of the four meditations, the most recent is the "Imagi-Shield" and the "Imagi-vir" (which are available on the official YouTube channel), bringing peace of mind and instant relief.

Mahesh Toshniwal finds passion in spreading his wisdom through thought-provoking sessions, 1:1 personal guidance, along with numerous unique concepts, retreats, and so much more. He has also worked with several top companies and empowered them to reach newer horizons of growth and success.

