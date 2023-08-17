Browmaster Launches Microblading & Permanent Makeup Training Programs in Hyderabad

Browmaster, a leading name in the beauty and aesthetics industry, has recently announced the launch of its highly anticipated Microblading & Permanent Makeup Training Programs in Hyderabad. With the growing popularity of microblading and permanent makeup techniques, this initiative comes as a significant step to cater to the rising demand for skilled professionals in the field. Aspiring artists and beauty enthusiasts now have an excellent opportunity to receive expert training and certification from the industry's best instructors. In response to the surging demand for skilled professionals in the field of microblading and permanent makeup, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between passion and expertise. By providing top-notch training and certifications, Browmaster is committed to nurturing a new generation of talented artists who can transform clients' appearances with precision and artistry.

The Surge in Popularity

Microblading and permanent makeup have witnessed an extraordinary surge in popularity over the past decade. With their ability to enhance facial features naturally, these techniques have become go-to options for individuals seeking semi-permanent cosmetic solutions. The allure lies in the flawless results that can last for months or even years, saving clients the hassle of daily makeup routines and boosting their self-confidence. As the trend continues to grow, the need for skilled professionals who can deliver exceptional outcomes has become more pronounced.

The Beauty of Browmaster's Legacy

The decision to launch the Microblading & Permanent Makeup Training Programs in Hyderabad is a testament to Browmaster's commitment to excellence and the pursuit of beauty. With years of experience in the industry, Browmaster has established itself as a renowned authority, renowned for its innovative techniques and dedication to providing the best services. The brand's stellar reputation ensures that participants of their training programs will receive guidance from top-notch instructors who are experts in their craft.

The Journey Towards Expertise

The training programs are carefully crafted to cater to individuals at every stage of their artistic journey. Whether you are a beginner eager to explore the world of microblading and permanent makeup or an experienced artist seeking to refine your skills, Browmaster's courses have something to offer everyone. The curriculum encompasses a comprehensive mix of theoretical knowledge, hands-on practice, color theory, facial anatomy, and the latest trends in the industry.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice their skills on synthetic skins and models, gaining the necessary confidence and proficiency to handle real clients. Under the mentorship of seasoned instructors, artists will receive personalized feedback and guidance, ensuring that they develop the finesse and artistic vision required for exceptional results.

Participants will have the opportunity to practice their skills on synthetic skins and models, gaining the necessary confidence and proficiency to handle real clients. Under the mentorship of seasoned instructors, artists will receive personalized feedback and guidance, ensuring that they develop the finesse and artistic vision required for exceptional results.

Empowering Creativity and Safety

Browmaster places a strong emphasis on fostering creativity while adhering to the highest safety standards. Training participants will learn about proper hygiene protocols, sterilization techniques, and safe practices to ensure a risk-free environment for clients. By instilling these vital aspects in their training, Browmaster aims to raise the standards in the industry and contribute to a safer and more reliable service for clients seeking microblading and permanent makeup treatments.

The Rise of Microblading and Permanent Makeup

In recent years, microblading and permanent makeup have gained immense popularity as innovative cosmetic procedures. These techniques involve the semi-permanent enhancement of eyebrows, lips, and eyelids using specialized tools and pigments. Their popularity can be attributed to their ability to provide long-lasting, natural-looking results, and a boost in self-confidence for clients. As these procedures require precision and skill, professional training becomes essential to ensure safety and success.

Browmaster's Expertise and Reputation

The organization is widely known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous growth

Browmaster's decision to launch training programs in Hyderabad comes as no surprise given its impeccable reputation in the beauty industry. The organization is widely known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and continuous growth. With a team of experienced and certified instructors, Browmaster stands as a trusted source for aspiring microblading and permanent makeup artists seeking to establish a successful career in the field.

Comprehensive Training Programs

The newly introduced training programs promise to be comprehensive and tailored to suit both beginners and experienced artists looking to refine their skills. The curriculum covers all aspects of microblading and permanent makeup, including theoretical knowledge, hands-on practice, color theory, safety protocols, client consultation, aftercare, and more. The training is designed to equip participants with the expertise and confidence needed to deliver exceptional results for their clients.

Training Agenda

Training Agenda

State-of-the-art Facilities and Equipment

BrowMaster is leader in PMU (Permanent Makeup) services in India & is the only PMU Indian company to have global presence through Boston in USA, London and Amsterdam in Europe and Canberra in Australia.

Honorary Jury – WULOP World PMU Semifinals to be held in Dubai Sept.15 & 16 2023

Indian Ambassador for Indonesia PMU 2024

Ashmi is the youngest from India to achieve Diamond certified permanent makeup trainer accreditation by American Academy of Micropigmentation (AAM). This is claimed to be one of the highest global recognition for Permanent Makeup Trainers.

First Indian to achieve Gold certification from AAM

First Indian to achieve Nano Brows certification from Phi Academy (Global Academy

Ashmi is 22 times internationally certified for diverse PMU procedures and has been awarded the best amongst the many PMU artists across India by Indian Leadership Conclave awards -2021

She has special focus on Alopecia patients and cancer survivors

Her Vision is to make aspirants self-dependent by teaching skill-based PMU techniques instead of relying upon traditional education for jobs & she also provides financial support to needy aspirants.

She has trained 150++ PMU artists from across the globe

Before entering PMU Industry, Ashmi had worked for 8 years in Financial planning & Analysis Domain with Nomura & Deutsche bank .

Ashmi has completed her CFA certification, MBA in Finance from Alliance Bangalore and Computer Science Engineering from M.P

Under her able guidance Browmasters has achieved many Firsts:

Highest number of satisfied PMU client’s serviced - 7000+

Highest number of 5 star google reviews and ratings - 650+

Maximum number of highly skilled PMU artists servicing in any Indian PMU company.

Multifold revenue growth over the last 4 years

Industry Recognition and Certification

Upon successful completion of the training programs, participants will receive industry-recognized certifications from Browmaster. These certifications act as a testament to the artist's proficiency and competence in the field, boosting their credibility and employability. Graduates can confidently pursue their careers as microblading and permanent makeup artists, either by joining established beauty studios or setting up their own practices.

Browmaster's launch of Microblading & Permanent Makeup Training Programs in Hyderabad marks a significant step forward in the beauty and aesthetics industry. Aspiring artists and beauty enthusiasts now have a valuable opportunity to receive expert training, gain hands-on experience, and earn industry-recognized certifications from a renowned organization. With these programs in place, the future of microblading and permanent makeup in Hyderabad looks promising, ensuring a skilled workforce capable of providing exceptional results and fulfilling clients' beauty desires.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.