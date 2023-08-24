BrowMaster’s Ashmi Singhai to be an Honorary Jury at the West East Conference WULOP 2023, Dubai

The BrowMaster, an internationally acclaimed and renowned permanent makeup studio & academy, takes pride to announce that Ashmi Singhai, Founder & CEO of BrowMaster has been honored to be one of the privileged Jury at West East Conference & WULOP 2023, Dubai. This is truly one of the extraordinary achievements for Ashmi Singhai at WULOP 2023.

A Moment of Pride for BrowMaster

Ashmi's journey in the beauty industry has been truly beautiful with her expertise in the permanent make-up field for brows, lashes, and lips. With the WULOP 2023 conference, she has truly made everyone proud by representing India on this global platform in Dubai. The WULOP 2023 conference will be held on the 15th and 16th of September 2023.

Being an honorary jury at West East Conference & WULOP 2023 for Dubai is one of the biggest achievements and significant milestones for both Ashmi and her brainchild, The BrowMaster to gain recognition in being the best on the global platform. This definitely demonstrates her expertise, dedication, and art towards PMU.

About WULOP 2023

The World Universal League of Permanent Makeup (WULOP) is a comprehensive global organization combining congresses and world championships on a global scale. WULOP is held in almost every country to recognize real-world stars and champions in various categories which include microblading, eyebrow techniques, eyeliner shading, hair stroke with device, and lipstick effect. They encourage new talents. by organizing semi-finals through country representatives and hosting country teams consisting of winners for the finale.

The honorary jury and speakers have great expertise in PMU with in-depth knowledge for the participants.

A Blast from the Past

Ashmi Singhai journey toward beauty began with zest and enthusiasm. She had been passionate about beauty. Her devotion to beauty has led her to become the first international PMU trainer to be certified as a Gold Board Member at the American Academy of Micropigmentation and Diamond Certified Professional Trainer.

Before her deep dive into the beauty industry, Ashmi was a successful investment banker with multinational banks. This truly shows her passion for beauty as she takes over the world and excels in the permanent makeup industry. The BrowMaster Permanent Studio & Academy has grown with her, under her expertise to gain recognition in the beauty industry.

Ashmi Singhai- The Founder & CEO of BrowMaster

Ashmi Singhai, the backbone of BrowMaster, has great accomplishments and achievements in her career graph. She has been honored with multiple winning titles over the years with her significant credentials and her abilities on a global scale. She has won many awards and recognition for her expertise with the Indian Leadership Conclave Awards Best Indian PMU Artist 2021. To her credit and achievements, she had 22 international certifications in PMU making her the best in industry nationwide. Moving ahead, she is all set to explore a global platform with the WULOP 2023 Conference, Dubai as an honorary jury on the panel.

Ashmi Vision & BrowMaster Mission

Ashmi not only excelled as a successful PMU practitioner and trainer but changed the lives of millions by bringing smiles to their faces. She is truly a beauty influencer who makes one feel positive and beautiful from within. Along with this, she has trained over 100+ PMU aspiring artists globally with training to help them achieve their goals in the beauty industry. Her mission is truly beyond PMU's expertise. She is an inspiration to many upcoming artists who wish to make it big in the beauty industry today.

BrowMaster has truly brought about a revolution in the beauty industry with a ray of hope for many of its clients. With Ashmi's expertise, the BrowMaster studio has achieved great recognition for delivering clients' professional services at their best. She has taken one step forward towards humanity focusing on clients who have been going through stressful times to gain back their self-confidence, especially in cases of alopecia, cancer, or other auto-immune disorders.

About BrowMaster

The BrowMaster is a renowned permanent makeup studio and academy founded by Expert Ashmi Singhai. The BrowMaster offers expertise in beauty solutions with a diverse range of permanent makeup treatments for brows, lashes, and lips. They also have expertise in rare exceptional services for scalp micropigmentation for hair baldness solutions; scar/stretch marks or vitiligo camouflaging techniques and Areola Tinting. BrowMaster have a professionally talented team for their clients globally with experienced artists who are committed to beauty perfection. They also have a permanent Make-up Academy, Students from around the world enroll in their courses. Additionally, they extend their training programs to off-site locations for the convenience of learners.

BrowMaster as the name suggests have truly mastered the permanent makeup solutions under expert Founder & CEO, Ashmi Singhai for brows, eyeliner, lip blush, scalp micropigmentation and more!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.