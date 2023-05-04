Pressure Sensitive Systems India through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC has reached a significant milestone with the recent inauguration of its newest state-of-the-art data centre, Pressure 2.0 Cloud. The establishment of this new data centre, which delivers 20MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet to customers in the UAE, is a testament to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge IT solutions and supporting the region's digital infrastructure.

The inauguration of Pressure 2.0 Cloud marks a major step forward for Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC, as it positions the company to meet the rising demand for critical IT capacity in one of the world's largest and most competitive markets. The company's success is underscored by the significant orders it has received from seven companies, including IBM UK and Australia, Kuwait Airways, and Laddu Gopal Ventures Pvt Ltd, with a total value of $32 million USD in the last quarter alone. These orders reflect the company's growing stature in the IT industry and its ability to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

With the inauguration of Pressure 2.0 Cloud, the company is poised to emerge as a leader in the IT industry, offering cutting-edge technology that empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the UAE's digital economy, reinforcing the country's position as a hub of innovation and technological advancement.

The success of Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC is rooted in its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions that meet the diverse needs of its customers. With the inauguration of Pressure 2.0 Cloud, the company has made significant investments in cutting-edge technology and resources to ensure that its clients can stay ahead of the competition in the fast-paced world of digital business.

The establishment of this new data centre is a reflection of the company's continued growth and success in the IT industry. Its commitment to innovation, customer service, and excellence in everything it does is what sets it apart from its competitors. The company's stock prices have already increased by 2%, reflecting the market's confidence in the company's future prospects.

In conclusion, the inauguration of Pressure 2.0 Cloud marks a significant milestone for Global Markets Insights IT Services LLC, as it cements the company's position as a leader in the IT industry. The company's growth, success, and unwavering commitment to excellence in everything it does are a testament to its vision, strategy, and dedication to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.