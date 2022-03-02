BTS Coffee: Now available at 24Seven Stores

HY BTS Coffee is a premium ready-to-drink coffee beverage Brand of South Korea; has entered into an association with ‘The 24Seven Convenience Stores’ for its product placement in the stores. 24Seven is one of India’s premier and New Delhi’s only organized retail chains in the ‘round-the-clock’ convenience store format.

The 24 Seven store chain offers its customers an international shopping experience; offering a variety of products and services. Adding value to the quality of products of stores, HY BTS Coffee, a ready-to-drink beverage will now be available at 20 stores of 24 Seven with special offers and surprise gifts.

The HY BTS Coffee brand has three product ranges, Cold Brew Americano, Hot Brew Mocha Latte, Hot Brew Vanilla Latte. The brand has used beautiful bottle packaging for ready-to-drink BTS coffee for an innovative, easy-to-consume pack that's perfect for anyone on the go.

Out of three Hot Brew Vanilla Latte and Cold Brew Americano are available at 24 Seven Stores. Hot Brew Vanilla Latte is a rich and smooth hot brew coffee featuring a BTS member on each stylish art nouveau bottle.

Cold Brew Americano, is a rich and smooth cold brew coffee featuring a BTS member on each stylish art nouveau bottle. The Group cut of the coffee also features the Group Photo with all the members of BTS. The Current packaging design features their BE album concept photos.

BTS Coffee Cold Brew Americano is a drink for people who are just looking for a quick little kick of energy. However, Hot Brew Vanilla Latte is great for people who like a little sugar in their coffee, even the Hot Brew Mocha Latte blended with milk and Macadamia nuts only has a little sweetness and absolute energy booster. https://btscoffee.in/collections/all/

24 Seven stores provide a means to the young working populous with new and more comfortable options that meet their requirement and also those of the modern Indian culture, The ready-to-drink BTS Coffee is fast becoming the first choice of the youth consumer segment as they are able to connect with the Brand Ambassador K-Pop Group of BTS Coffee.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.