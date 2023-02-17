Budget Symposium held at SIBM, Pune

India, 17th February 2023: The Research and Scholastic Development Team is the research and business consulting cell of SIBM Pune. The team pioneers the preparation of research publications of SIBM Pune equips students for placement processes brings about scholastic development of students through thought-provoking events and workshops, and identifies and executes live projects that have the potential to contribute to the ever-changing landscape of business management.

In order to acquaint the students with the trajectory set by the Union Budget and its impact on the contemporary economic scenario, RSDT organizes its annual flagship event “Budget Symposium”, an analysis and discussion of the Union Budget. The event was held in a virtual format on the 12th of February 2023, and the theme for this year's event was “Resilient Budget for Amrit Kaal”. The discussion panel comprises eminent stalwarts from corporate, media, government and academia who share their valuable insights on the union budget and expectations on the future route to be followed by the government with respect to key policies, all in light of the Union Budget.

Speaking about the budget symposium, Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director of SIBM Pune shared, “Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, strives in improving the intellectual capital of the student body through interaction with stalwarts from diverse backgrounds and budget symposium is one such initiative.”

The Symposium began with an enriching discussion on the Union Budget by Mr. Prithviraj Srinivas, Chief Economist, Axis Capital Ltd followed by a Q&A session. The session highlighted various factors that help the Indian economy be more efficient as well as elaborated on the long-term and short-term goals that can help the economy to reach the pre-covid period.

This was followed by an illuminative panel discussion with industry stalwarts, including Ms. Piya Mahatney, Economist, Author & Visiting faculty member at St Xavier's Institute of Communication; Mr. Ritesh Jiwarajka, CFO, Liberty General Insurance; Mr. Rahul Agrawal, CFO, Xpressbees Pune. The panel was moderated by Dr. Varun Miglani, Asst. Prof. Symbiosis School of Economics and Agricultural Economics Researcher. The experts on the panel expressed their views on topics like health, agriculture, defence and financial markets.

The discussion rightly stressed the pros and cons of the union budget and stated the budget is growth supportive and in sync with the fiscal policy with CAPEX investment policies, allowing the government to spend more, tackle uneven recovery, and help the MSME sector boost employment. The panel considers the Union Budget 23 as a transparent budget which lays out a roadmap to what lies ahead and what happens between FY 23 and FY 24 in sectors like Infrastructure, Digitalisation, Education, Health, Insurance, Start-ups, Ease of Doing Business and Sustainability. Newer regimes will help India control the fiscal deficit and move towards a better tomorrow.

This was followed by a fireside chat discussion with eminent leaders like Ms. Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd; Dr. Sudarshan Bhattacharjee, Principal Economist & Head, Centre of Excellence, Yubi. The panel was moderated by Mr. Prasanna Joshi, Executive Editor at Sakal Media Group. The discussion highlighted that Budget 2023 had been designed to promote inclusive growth & development. The panellists believed that capex allocation in the budget might boost growth and also touched upon a few important aspects of this year’s budget like tax regime and green energy.

The panel believed that the newer regimes would assist India in controlling its budget imbalance and moving forward towards a better future. While the session was held online, it was thought-provoking and aided the students' knowledge of the budget.

