Build a Career in Gemmology with Gemological Institute of America

Does the glitter of diamonds attract you? Are you passionate about jewellery and precious stones? Then, gemmology is the right career choice for you.

Contrary to general opinion, being a gemmologist isn’t just about imparting knowledge about gemstones to suit different horoscope types. With the precious jewellery market hotting up in the country, a career in gemmology is a promising option, albeit when it is backed with the right professional education.

The subject of gemmology is vast and highly specialised and pursuing a course in gemmology from a renowned gemmological institute, such as GIA - Gemological Institute of America. (GIA) throws open a window of new opportunities. You can train to be an appraiser, a gemmologist, a gemstone buyer, a retailer or a wholesaler of diamonds and precious stones. If you aspire to be a jewellery designer, studying gemmology can help you understand and appreciate the gems being fitted into jewellery pieces.

Most gemmology programmes today focus on diamonds and coloured gemstones and teach about the unique features which add to its qualities and determine its value. Yet, in order to understand this, you must select an institute that offers hands-on experience along with theoretical knowledge for their programmes to make you really job-ready. GIA is one such institute where the gemmology curriculum provides the right skills for a promising career in the field.

Why should I study gemmology?

The beauty of gemstones is such that each piece is unique and has its own attributes. It is on the basis of these features that its value is determined. A programme in gemmology gives you better knowledge and hands-on experience about diamonds and coloured gemstones.

The topics taught range from the origin of gemstones, treatments, methodologies of grading and identification, gaining an understanding of the quality of gemstones to determine their value, the right way to use gemmological equipment, polishing and manufacturing processes, among many others.

Times have changed. Precious gemstones and jewellery are no longer bought just on the basis of trust in a retailer. In today’s connected world, there are well-apprised global standards to assess the value of precious jewellery. These include the 4Cs of diamond quality – Colour, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight – the International Diamond Grading System™, and the how to identify coloured gems such as ruby, sapphire, emerald and the Coloured Stone Grading System, which an expert gemmologist must not only know about, which an expert gemmologist must know about. This expertise is also needed to convey to consumers the details of quality and value in an engaging manner. If you wish to build a career in the world of gems and jewellery, then it is only appropriate to learn from GIA - the creator of these globally-accepted standards.

What offers GIA the edge?

For more than a decade, GIA India Laboratory Private Limited (GIA India) has been serving the Indian gem and jewellery industry with its campus and classrooms in Mumbai, Surat and New Delhi, and state-of-the-art grading laboratories in Mumbai and Surat.

In GIA programmes, theory knowledge is complemented with practical training to offer a well-rounded exposure. © GIA.

Established in 1931, GIA’s mission is to ensure the highest levels of trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards for integrity, academics, science and professionalism by imparting the right knowledge through its programs, which are globally recognised.

GIA’s Graduate Gemologist Diploma programme is an all-rounder course that gives you the knowledge you need about diamonds and coloured stones – including the 4Cs of diamond quality, techniques of cutting and polishing, value assessment, and the latest tools and techniques available in the market that meet international standards.

When it comes to coloured stones, there is a world that exists beyond rubies, emeralds and sapphires. There are more than 60 species of coloured gemstones which form part of the course study at GIA to help you become an expert in the field. You will also learn about coloured stone evaluation, gemstone characteristics, simulants and treatments and how quality, rarity and colour affect their value.

Gaining theoretical knowledge alone will not give you that edge to grade diamonds and precious stones. You have to train your eyes with extensive practical experience, using actual gems. At GIA, theory knowledge is backed with practical training to offer a well-rounded exposure.

Know your interests

It is often said that the best way to be good at what you do is to follow your passion and convert it into a career. The dazzle of diamonds is attractive for many of us, but gemmology can be a challenging and yet fascinating subject of study. The subjects are vast and diverse and you need a real eye for detail and a keen interest in understanding gemmological terminologies to be successful in this field.

You must be sure that you want to pursue this career choice and be confident of your strengths. A professional degree equips you with the right skillset and acts as a backbone for a successful career in this field.

To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/3uTW4XD