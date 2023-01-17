Building a Roadmap for Digital Transformation of SMEs in Central India

Vaya Media was born in 2019 with Vineet Ramani’s, Founder of Vaya Media & VIDA, vision to transform companies from Traditional to Modern. As the leading Digital Marketing Agency in Chhattisgarh, Vaya Media exists to prove to all SMEs claiming 'there is no business' that ‘there is no business without reach’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upon realising the potential of Tier-2 and Tier-3 brands, Vaya Media was founded to help brick-and-mortar businesses jump on the Digital bandwagon and compete with the digitally-advanced top brands head-to-head, making them a household name in their city and beyond, if not the country.

As a startup pioneering the wave of Digital Marketing in Central India, Vaya Media's biggest challenge was not acquiring clients but convincing them of the potential of digital platforms, especially since the transition from traditional marketing meant going beyond their comfort zone.

Since its inception, Vaya Media has soared to incredible heights. With over 35+ committed experts, they have helped 130+ homegrown and overseas clients across different industries break through the clutter and thrive in the digital age. The agency has associated itself with businesses across various industry verticals like healthcare, real estate, education, fashion, and construction. A few of their esteemed clients include FabIndia USA, Delhi Public School, Pahlajani Women's Hospital, CG Shashan, SheJobs, Shree Narayana Hospital and many more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Vaya Media, the team is referred to as the Vaya Media Army. While the Vaya Media Army comprises curious thinkers from diverse backgrounds, the common thread is the burning desire to go above and beyond to conceive influential campaigns and help ground-level companies build their empire. Brand positioning is the key focus of every campaign to help clients stand out from the competition in a crowded market.

However, as Vineet continued to expand his workforce, he observed a severe knowledge gap that needed to be addressed. Thus, VIDA was founded to provide the learners of Raipur with real-world agency-based training without making them leave their hometown. VIDA stands for Vaya Institute of Digital Marketing and Advertising.

“VIDA is the first agency-based institute in Chhattisgarh. Though Digital Marketing is a lucrative career option and an in-demand skill, I saw a disparity between the availability and demand for qualified digital marketers in Raipur,” shares Vineet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has been 4 years since Vaya Media’s existence, but it seems like yesterday. We still have many challenges to conquer and victories to add to our crown. Having planted our footprints on international soil, we intend to expand even further with the help of the Vaya Media Army of growth hackers,” concluded the rising entrepreneur.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}