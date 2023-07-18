Building a Secure Cyber Future - DataSpace Academy aiming to empower 10,000+ Cybersecurity Experts

Cyber crime is fast becoming an alarming concern all across the world. There are around 2,200 cyber attacks happening per day, with one cyber attack happening every 39 seconds on average.

The cost of cybercrime is predicted to hit $8 trillion in 2023. Both the government and private organisations are fighting a battle against a pack of cybercriminals to protect their data and other sensitive information. And they are actively looking for cyber security experts who will help them to protect their cyber network and optimise the security infrastructure.

Additionally, India is facing an acute scarcity of cybersecurity professionals. There are close to 25,000 open roles in the domain. Organisations are increasingly looking for professionals who can help them in managing and securing their data, devices, and network from threats. Award-winning cybersecurity training institute, ht b

Rising Cyber Crimes and Financial Losses

Each year, the global economy loses an amount almost similar to 2.5% of India’s annual GDP to hacking incidents and cyber threats. Cyber attackers not only target just blue-chip companies but small companies and individual stakeholders also fall prey to cyber invasions. In fact, with the rise of 5G technology, IoT, and AI technologies, cyber security risks have risen manifolds.

As Lt. General Rajesh Pant, National Cybersecurity Coordinator (National Security Council of India), had pointed out “Cybercrime is the biggest man-made risk that the economy of the nation faces”.

Cyber Security: Building Careers

The increasing awareness about cyber security has opened new career opportunities for job seekers. According to reports, amidst the hiring freeze in tech domains, cyber security is one domain that has been continuing with recruitment.

There has been around a 70% rise in demand for various cyber security-based roles. Profiles such as network security engineer and application security engineer, followed by DevSec engineer and cybersecurity are the most requested among recruiters. And, hiring managers are offering 15-25% hikes in existing salaries.

Since cyber security is a diverse domain, anyone from any profession can transition into it. From lawyers to law enforcement officers, teachers to musicians, and stay-at-home moms - building a career in cyber security is possible.

DataSpace Academy is helping to create a powerful cybersecurity infrastructure by building a huge army of 10k+ cybersecurity experts.

DataSpace Academy aims to Empower Future 10,000 Cybersecurity Experts

DataSpace Academy is trying to fix the problem of the acute cybersecurity talent crunch with its industry-relevant certification cyber security courses. They aim to train over 10,000 (and counting) job-ready cyber security professionals who will be proficient in protecting organisations and businesses from advanced cyber attacks.

DataSpace Academy extends multi-level cyber security courses that range from beginner to advanced-level training. The courses are divided into 3-tiers (foundational, mid-level, advanced), which the students can choose according to their expertise in the subject. The cybersecurity courses offered Learners with little or no experience in technical domains can work through the foundational to advanced-level courses, gradually building on the skills to move up the career ladder.

Along with classroom education, the learners also receive access to the exclusive DataSpace Academy Labs for hands-on training. Learners are assigned capstone projects for carrying out independent group research and devising innovative solutions for real-world problems.

At the end of the course, learners get internship opportunities and placement assistance as well. During the placement sessions, the grooming experts and mentors take time to interact with the learner to work on their soft skills. Plus, dedicated resume-building services help learners grab the attention of hiring managers instantly.

A career in cybersecurity is both highly rewarding with plenty of opportunities and generous pay. Also, the cybersecurity domain is a growing field and extends great room for a proliferating career. But the world is also facing a severe talent crunch in the cybersecurity field. Dataspace Academy is driven to build a massive team of cybersecurity experts who could do justice to these positions and secure the world from hackers and cybercriminals.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

