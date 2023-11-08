Building beyond Borders: Vinayak's Asphalt Batch Mix Plant and Concrete Batching Plant Solutions

New Delhi (India), November 8: In the bustling road construction equipment industry, Vinayak Construction Equipment has turned out to be an epitome of excellence for over decades. The company products are catered across 35 countries, proving its mettle through continuous diligence and dedication to customer satisfaction. The key focus of the firm is providing innovative and quality services through its diverse range of product portfolio that comprises Asphalt Drum Mix Plants, Asphalt Drum Mix Plants, Concrete Batching Plants, and Mobile Concrete Batching Plants to professionals and government alike.

With the base settled in Ahmedabad, India, Vinayak Construction Equipment has proven to be a high-quality road construction equipment manufacturer. The firm's remarkable journey in the industry, has set the company standards high in innovation, technology, and product quality. The company's dedication to providing productive after-sale services, combined with market pricing of the equipment, has made the firm the ultimate stop for construction companies, contractors, government agencies, and infrastructure developers worldwide.

Vinayak’s commitment to meet its customer’s expectations has expanded to fifteen other countries besides India, including Guyana, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peru, Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Ghana, Mozambique, Djibouti, Sierra Leone, Algeria, Qatar, Yemen, Oman, U.A.E., Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and more. The company’s vision for healthier roads with Vinayak Construction Equipment portfolio is catered all over the world, attaining national and international market appeal and reliability.

Vinayak's team and staff's hard work and unwavering dedication for decades have paved the way for the successful production of products. The firm openly embraces advanced technology and timely upgrades its procedure, machinery, and resources to stay at the forefront of the industry with the help of an in-depth research and development team.

To stay on top, Vinayak Construction Equipment ensures that the quality remains top-notch. The firm meticulously observes the production procedure of research and development into design and customisation. From scratch to its outcome every minute detail is taken care of at Vinayak Construction Equipment. The company uses the latest CAD modelling systems and visualisation techniques to ensure practical and reliable designs for various construction projects. At Vinayak Construction Equipment, Quality control is maintained through CNC machines, guaranteeing the highest standards in their products.

The number of repeat orders at Vinayak is a testament to its credibility as the first choice for infrastructure development. Development being synonymous with the company’s vision, its ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores its commitment to quality and stringent quality control process. From the purchase of materials to the final product inspection, the company guarantees its products to be the best.

Vinayak Construction Equipments' adheres to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highway (M.O.R.T.H) specifications in India. The company’s machinery is preferred by contractors both domestically and internationally due to its promising quality, cost-effectiveness, and economical performance at construction sites.

Vinayak welcomes its clients from all over the world to tour their manufacturing facilities and validate the product quality. Over the past decade, the company has seen a surge in international clients, marking its standard to 450 clients. The company's diverse range of product portfolios incorporates Asphalt Drum Mix Plants, Asphalt Batch Mix Plants, Concrete Batching Plants, and Mobile Concrete Batching Plants.

