Building Entrepreneurial Success Through Luxury Buildings

Deepak Jangir, the founder of DUJ Arch and The Luxury Walls, has built a legacy of success through his work as a visionary architect, and has left his imprint in the heart of the biggest cities in this country. Deepak Jangir along with his partner Mr. Ashwani has built an empire with their work and has set higher benchmarks in the world of architecture and design.

Mr. Ashwani studied to be a software engineer but like Jangir, he too followed his heart and pursued a career in interior design. He has built an unmatchable expertise and has experience of more than a decade in the industry. He has completed over 150 interior designing projects and has established himself as a powerhouse in the field.

Deepak Jangir is one of the most sought after architects in India. With an expansive portfolio boasting of over 400 apartment units, residential buildings, commercial spaces and a 42-acre township in the heart of Sarjapur, Bangalore. Without the right epiphany at the right moment, the world would have been deprived of his innovative creations.

When he was a student, Jangir envisioned himself becoming an engineer but his heart had other plans for his future. He enrolled himself into the Gateway College of Architecture and Design, and has never looked back since.

Jangir and Ashwani are united by their expertise of interior design and will soon be bringing out a line of affordable luxury furniture and furnishings. Alongside this, they also plan on opening their graphic design services to the public to create the most intricate and premium quality architectural design videos.

Deepak Jangir comments, “Architecture is very intertwined in people’s lives. The homes we live in, our workplaces, classrooms and even the restaurants and historical monuments we visit - everything is the vision of an architect. It is a very fulfilling line of work, it is full of challenges but at the end of the day it makes me content. I am left feeling happy that I build spaces that make peoples’ lives better.”.

Speaking of his upcoming line of luxury furniture Ashwani says, “All spaces are built with a vision. The client has a certain idea and aesthetic which they are aiming for, and I help make these ideas a reality. And bringing out options for furniture and furnishings will help our clients find all their solutions at one place.”.

With a stronghold already established in architecture and his recent expansion plans, Deepak Jangir has mapped out a long career - and with his commitment to perfection and innovation, it is bound to flourish and succeed.

