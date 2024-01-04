Building Next-Gen Tech Careers with TechBee

Commencing a profession in technology right after high school can be daunting and challenging. This challenge becomes more complex, especially when you are about to decide to join such a program right after class XII.

TechBee - HCL's Early Career Program is a specialized program from HCLTech, a leading tech company that provides opportunities for individuals starting in the tech industry. The program is a unique blend of classroom and on-the-job training components. It offers a wide range of resources and support systems that can help individuals build their skills, gain experience, and ultimately launch their careers in technology.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Here are a couple of reasons which make TechBee - HCL's Early Career Program a compelling choice for class XII students:

Financial Independence: One of the most significant advantages of this program is the financial independence it offers students. Students do not have to worry about arranging a hefty fee as they can get loans from financial institutions with which HCLTech has tie-ups. Further, students are paid a stipend of INR 10,000 per month during the internship, which covers their out-of-pocket expenses.

Higher Education: Imagine, after class XII, you do one year of TechBee training, and then while you work as a full-time employee of HCLTech, you can pursue higher education from some of the leading universities like BITS Pilani, Amity University, KL University, IIM Nagpur, IIT Kottayam and SASTRA. Now, while your friends would graduate from college and start looking for a job, you will have a higher education degree and four years of experience. What's more, HCLTech also partially funds the cost of higher education these students undertake. Isn't that awesome?

Assured Job with HCLTech: This is an advantage that only a few other programs can offer. HCLTech offers this course to Class XII completed students and post-completion of the program; the job opportunities are with HCLTech only. TechBee is an exclusive job program for individuals seeking full-time jobs after high school. Candidates undergo 12 months of training for entry-level IT jobs and, on successful completion, start their career in entry-level roles across Software Engineering, Infrastructure Management, Test Engineering, Design Engineering and Digital Process Operations at HCLTech offices across the globe.

Mentorship: Students who join this program get access to mentorship and guidance. Participants in the program are paired with seasoned professionals in the industry who can offer advice and support as they navigate the early stages of their careers. This can be incredibly helpful, particularly for those still learning and trying to figure out the best path forward.

Real-Life Projects: Another essential aspect of the TechBee - HCL's Early Career Program is the opportunity to gain hands-on experience. Participants in the program can work on real-world projects and collaborate with senior professionals in the industry. This knowledge transfer is a valuable experience and helps individuals build their portfolios, which can be crucial when starting work.

HCLTech first introduced this program in 2017; since then, thousands of students have joined and benefitted from the program. To know more about the program and watch the success stories of the program alumni, please visit www.hcltechbee.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.