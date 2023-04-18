Bull Run 2023: Big Eyes Coin to Launch on June 3rd, Luna and Solana Rise

The crypto market is at the doorstep of another bull run, and two tokens are of note for their performance; Luna and Solana are two altcoins that have caught the market's attention.

In this article, we will examine the reasons behind the rise of these two coins and explore whether they can continue to see growth in the future.

We will also discuss Big Eyes Coin, a worthy contender in the making for the more established names in crypto.

Luna: The Climb Away from the Storm

Terra Luna, or simply Luna, is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Terra network. The Terra network is a blockchain platform that focuses on building stablecoins pegged to various fiat currencies. The network allows decentralised applications that interact with the Terra stablecoins. Luna serves as the native token of the Terra network and is used to secure the network's transactions and provide liquidity.

The Terra Luna network was in the news for all the wrong reasons following the crash of TerraUSD and Luna tokens and the subsequent arrest of Do Kwon, the network’s founder. The developments sent the network into a deep chill, but it now shows signs of revival.

Luna's recent surge in price can be attributed to the overall bullish sentiment in the crypto market. The expectation of the US Fed pausing interest hikes is behind the price rise of digital assets. The Fed is also expected to start rolling out its monetary easing policy soon. Positive market factors are buoying Luna as it will test the $0.00014 resistance level after climbing above the $0.000120 level.

Will the Bull Run See Solana Testing the $26 Level?

Solana is another blockchain platform that aims to provide a high-performance, scalable infrastructure for decentralised applications. The Solana blockchain uses a unique consensus mechanism called Proof of History, which enables high-speed transactions while maintaining the network's security. The Solana platform has gained attention due to its ability to handle a high volume of transactions at a low cost.

Solana's recent growth can be attributed to strong network fundamentals. Value locked in DeFi projects in the network increased from $208 million to $294 million, while NFT trading volumes have flatlined. Solana has breached the $23 level and is looking to test the $26 resistance level this week. Positive news like the network launching its smartphone and its Monkey Business NFT collection being acquired by MonkeDAO are contributing to the token’s rise.

Big Eyes Coin Looks to Build on Presale Momentum

Big Eyes Coin is a new crypto project that has caught the attention of the crypto world with its hugely successful presale. The presale has already seen investors pouring over $33.55 million into the network. The availability of Loot Boxes that can give investors bonus BIG tokens is a unique touch by the Big Eyes team. The latest Loot Box, the END300, offers investors a 300% bonus of BIG tokens on their purchases. Big Eyes will launch on June 3rd, timed perfectly with the incoming crypto bull run.

Big Eyes has centred its project around building a community-centred crypto ecosystem. The project plans to build an accessible space for DeFi projects and NFTs. Ease of use is the key idea driving the Big Eyes project. The team has included Big NFT cards with its loot boxes. Users can mint NFTs with these cards and trade them on Opensea, the largest NFT marketplace.

Big Eyes' prospects lie in its plan to build a comprehensive ecosystem, and this strategy could potentially propel it to be an investment of real weight.

Key Takeaways

Terra Luna and Solana are rising against the backdrop of an incoming bull run in the crypto market. Luna's surge can be read as the token strengthening on the back of positive market conditions. Solana's growth, meanwhile, has strong network fundamentals and adoption rates to thank for.

In the coming age of crypto, the factor that will make or break projects will be the strength of their ecosystems and community. Big Eyes Coin offers an opportunity of a lucrative on the back of its plans to build a robust ecosystem. Enthusiasm around the coin’s presale is an indication of the strength of the project. Big Eyes Coin’s Presale is an opportunity for investors to potentially earn a great return on their investment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.