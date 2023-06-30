Bumble Launches A Healthy Queer Dating Guide In India

As all aspects of our lives went ‘online’ in the aftermath of the pandemic, online dating too gained in popularity and a whole host of specialised dating apps have mushroomed across the internet. A recent Bumble’s State of the Nation 2023 Report* revealed that as many as 69 per cent of LGBTQ+ respondents say being nervous talking to new people created friction for them when dating, as compared to 56 per cent of heterosexual or straight daters.

Furthermore, 40 per cent of LGBTQ+ respondents said not feeling confident being themselves on dates created friction for them when dating someone. The same figure stood lower for heterosexual or straight daters at 30 per cent.

To encourage kindness and inclusivity in dating and support equitable relationships for everyone, India’s women-first dating app, Bumble, has launched a one-of-a-kind Healthy Queer Dating Guide. The guide has been collated with personal insights from LGBTQ+ community who have been through the highs and lows of the dating experience. It seeks offer guidance on basic topics like how to start a conversation with new people online when you are feeling nervous, how to set clear boundaries when connecting with people online, how to communicate that the match has misgendered you in the early stages of dating, dealing with rejection, among many others.

Bumble has updated the member experience for matches with nonbinary peopl

“As a company rooted in kindness, respect, and online accountability, we aim to foster a diverse and inclusive community on Bumble where everyone can authentically express themselves. We are thrilled to partner with experts, thought leaders and organisations in India, who do such important work for LGBTQ+ communities, to develop this healthy queer dating guide. Our shared goal is to empower and enhance dating experiences for LGBTQ+ daters in India and hopes to contribute to creating a kinder and more inclusive future for online dating,” said Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

The guide has been developed in partnership with Social Media Matters, and supported by Rangeen Khidki, Sappho for Equality, Official Humans of Queer, in consultation with equal rights activists Harish Iyer and Manak Matiyani, and aims to promote kindness and encourage an inclusive dating experience on the app and beyond. It recognises the complexities faced by LGBTQ+ daters, and aims to create a kinder and more inclusive online dating environment.

Speaking on the collaboration with Bumble, Pratishtha Arora, CEO, Social Media Matters, said, “The healthy queer dating guide is an initiative to celebrate the vibrant diversity of relationships, empower connections, and help individuals navigate the dating space more confidently. We would like to thank Bumble for building the guide, created to help individuals in the journey of inclusivity, compassion, and self-discovery as we navigate the path to meaningful connections.”

Bumble has introduced features and policies to help make the app a kind, respectful, and inclusive space. This includes Incognito mode, which lets you have more control over who can see your profile while swiping, taking a stance against identity-based hate, moderating for harassment, fetishisation, homophobic and body-shaming language, and more. Private Detector and Photo Verification, as well as the ability to Unmatch or Block and Report within the app, are long-standing safety features within Bumble's robust safety tools to encourage their community to have a safer and healthier dating experience.

On the Bumble app, people can expand upon their gender identities and sexual orientations, enabling them to express themselves better and in a way that best reflects who they are, with options such as “trans woman”, “intersex man”, “genderfluid”, and more. This can be changed at any time, as many times as the person would like. People can also choose to share their gender identity and pronouns directly on their profile. Bumble worked closely in collaboration with GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to help ensure that Bumble is thoughtfully serving the needs of its diverse communities.

Bumble has updated the member experience for matches with nonbinary people, where either person can make the first move on Bumble Date. Women will continue to make the first move in matches with men and, in matches between people of the same gender, either person can make the first move.

People can also easily access the Safety + Wellbeing Centre resource hub within the app built to help our community have a safe and healthy dating experience

* All data was commissioned by Bumble within August and September 2022 with India sample size of 2525.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.