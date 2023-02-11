Business astrology

Success and money need not come only from a business. We have stories of people who are at the helm of success as an employee. In business also, if there are N no of stories of successful businessmen, there are stories of business failures also. Both the subjects are so vast that I cannot explain all aspects in one write-up. But still, I would like to share my thoughts and some tips for business success. Business, no doubt is a lucrative word, and people get involved in business with the best of their zeal, skills, and resources but then why:

1. Business becomes a matter of routine for some, and success becomes a winning streak for them.

2. Many keep struggling either to get success in business or even fail to start the business.

3. Many succeed in one business but fail in other Businesses. Does that mean their business skills change or fail, or is there something more to it?

4. Similarly, in a particular business, some become successful, but others fail. Is the particular business not good, or was the person doing that business not right? I cited an example of the Airlines business in my last article.

5. Many existing businesses get totally floored, and many new business start-ups reach the height of business success.

6. A particular business is reeling under pressure, but the same business becomes profitable suddenly when someone else takes it over. ( Alok Industries and Reliance is one example)

This is where business horoscope by date of birth helps you. You may be born into a business family. Still, it is not necessary that your horoscope also supports business like it supported your earlier family members. We know many well-established Indian Business houses (like Modis, Singhanias, to count more) have vanished from the business dictionary today. But many like Ambani, Birla, Tata, and many similar names have got immense success in the family business.

Business success is more than just your skills. All names mentioned above must have used the best of their skills, but the tune of their business horoscope would have been different. Similarly, not only the planets in the horoscope alone can give you business success. Otherwise, astrologers who know how to read and twist planetary tunes would have been the most successful people in business, but they are not.

Business people need not do what Astrologer says, but knowing what your business horoscope says can make a lot of sense. Actually, success in business is a very complex subject, but there are simple ways to let you know: what business, what time, with whom, with what resources etc., one should do business. That is where business astrology helps in businesses. There are many important stages in the business where business astrology helps you.

Signs good for business

You search on the internet, and you will mostly find 5 or 6 Zodiac signs figuring as the zodiac signs for business success. If I am to repeat it, these Zodiac signs are Capricorn, Gemini, Libra, Leo, Taurus, and Virgo. I have a different opinion when one says: can we do business by Zodiac Sign? The 12 Zodiac Signs are divided into four categories in terms of the basic elements: Fire, Air, Water, and Earth. Each Zodiac sign has fundamental characteristics as the names also sound. Let me explain for Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius): if Fire signs are passionate, aggressive, and impulsive, then there are the characteristics of being impatient and destructive. In business, you need a balance of all these characteristics.

A Zodiac sign is assigned when a person is born. Each person gets a unique horoscope, and we all know that the horoscope is a direct manifesto of our past life(s) deeds. So what you get in the horoscope of any Zodiac sign results from what you did. But what you derive from the horoscope, be it any Zodiac sign, depends on your karma of the present life. People of bad known Zodiac signs can have the best of life and vice-versa.

To say what Zodiac signs are good for business is a bit shortcut.

No Zodiac sign is an absolute indication of business success, and no Zodiac sign can be totally bad for doing business. The basic traits of a Zodiac sign will have both strengths and weaknesses. It is like all horoscopes have bad and good planets.

Understand another simple point: any co-relation of Zodiac sign to describe any aspect of life is an ancient finding of Vedic Astrology. However, in today’s time, the entire business scenario and fundamentals have changed, so even if we were to attribute business success to any Zodiac sign only, we need to consider a person’s capabilities to adapt to these changing business scenarios.

Any Zodiac sign with some of its fundamental characteristics can become the base for a good business action but then how you use these traits of that Zodiac sign depends on you. Therefore to do business by Zodiac Sign needs to be supported by many other combinations in your chart. Your natural skills, interest, and, more importantly, your “Intent” decide your business success. So I do not commend relying only on the Zodiac sign for business success.

Take one example. Top people in business in India Mr. Mukesh Ambani (Aries), Anil Agarwal (Aquarius), Gautam Adani((Cancer), and many more do not fall in these 6 Zodiac signs known for business success. On the other hand, Siddhartha Mallya(Taurus), Anil Ambani( Aquarius), and many more fall into these categories of good Zodiac Signs for business. We know the business history of all these people.

In business astrology, we need an in-depth analysis of the 10th house and its Lord. 3rd house to evaluate your intuitive, speculative capabilities, courage for taking risks. Then we check the 5th house to evaluate a person’s knowledge; we see the 7th house and 9th house to determine your financial skills and prowess. It also lets you know the favours one is expected to get from the Govt. and authorities. Then we check your 11th house to evaluate the gains and luck a person will have in life. Can you think of success in business if any of these factors of your business horoscope were not supporting you? Read more on business astrology.

It needs a master and not a regular astrologer to evaluate all these combinations to read these all. For them also, it is not very easy to tell what your business horoscope by date of birth says as all these factors need to be examined independently and their intrinsic relationship. But let me also ease you out by saying that a thorough study of all these combinations in your business horoscope can guide you all about your business. Your business horoscopes let you know:

1. Which business to do.

2. What is the right time for doing business?

3. The best name for your business.

4. The best place and location for doing business.

5. With whom to do business. Do business alone or in partnership.

6. Whether you should do business with your own resources or borrowed or managed funds.

7. When should you expand business: Sometimes, when you see good business results, the person is prompted to expand business. But here also one needs to check 1st house, 2nd house, 10th house, Navamsa and Dasmasa before taking a plunge into business expansion.

