Business Connect hosted the Global Business Summit 2023

New Delhi (India), April 3: We are proud to announce our mega event, Global Business Summit 2023, focused on the theme- India’s Global Goal & Global Role in the Next 25 years- Innovations, Trends & Predictions, had been a grand success. As a prominent media house, Business Connect recognizes the need to serve local communities and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. In line with it, our summit was held on March 25th, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency in Bhikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, and was appreciated all across the entrepreneurial ecosystem and media fraternity. The spectacular gathering was co-sponsored by Go Green Warehouse Pvt. Ltd., which is an institution well acclaimed for revolutionizing the world of warehousing and logistics.

The event was graced by several luminaries from various industrial domains, including NITI Ayog, political background, foreign embassy, known think tanks, FICCI/CII/PHDCCI, KPMG/Earnest & Young, education space, media fraternity, and entertainment industry. These eminent personalities offered a special title and an award to the outperforming business leaders and shared their invaluable suggestions and insights on a variety of topics revolving around our core theme.

The whole ambience became even more vibrant when our Chief Guest, Mrs Bhagyashree Dasani, marked her presence and distributed the awards to the respective winners.

The Global Business Summit 2023 was organized with an intrinsic vision to bring together entrepreneurs, executive officers, and venture capitalists from various sectors to network, share insights, and contribute to the growth of the Indian economy. Business Connect has been the preferred platform for intellectual and high-level executives who seek informative articles, insider tips, and the latest issues and trends in the market. The magazine covers various sections on leisure, entertainment, health, and well-being to cater to the diverse needs of our readership.

With its monthly editions, Business Connect has been steadily growing its readership and is now the preferred choice of top-level investors and executives in India. As a window into the minds of business leaders, Business Connect has always encouraged its Indo-Global readership to actively participate in all of its events/publications and contribute to a successful future ahead of our community.

We extend our heartfelt felicitations to all the worthy winners. And the list of all the awardees goes as follows-

- Go Green Warehouses Pvt Ltd: The Most Recommended Agri Warehousing & Logistics Solutions Provider in India - 2023

- EduBrisk Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: The Most Trusted Education Solutions Provider-2023

- Aerosys Aviation India Private Limited: Best Drone Startup Company of the Year 2023

- Indian Cyber Security Solutions: Most Innovative Cyber Security Product for Enterprises 2023"

- YESKOLUBE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED: Most Promising Indian Brand In Lubricant Manufacturing Industry 2023

- SunCrypto: Emerging Crypto Startup to Watch 2023

- Jainam Software LLP: Best Digital Platform for NBFC - 2023

- Stox Master Training: Excellence in Stock Market Training Across India - 2023

- LITSA SERVICES: Fastest Growing Executive Search and HR Service Provider - 2023

- KnowerX Education (India) Pvt Ltd: Best Company for Excellence in Supply Chain Management Training - 2023

- ProBuddy Software Solutions Private Limited: The Most Efficient Software Company to Watch 2023

- Kurapati Neelima: The Lady behind the Digital Growth 2023

- BIGFORMULA Solutions Private Limited: The Best Legal Tech Company in 2023

- NAUTICAL Marine Management Services Pvt Ltd: Best Woman Entrepreneur to Watch in Marine Industry - 2023

- Applied Cloud Computing Private Limited: Best Application Modernisation Platform for Banking And Insurance Companies - 2023

- Bharat KYC: India's Fastest eKYC 2023

- DANIP TECHNOLOGIES: Rising Star In IT Service Industry 2023

- Council of International Languages: The Iconic Business Woman of the year 2023

- BlueFort Financial: The Most Valuable Wealth Management Service Providers in 2023

- IamHere Software Labs Pvt Ltd: The Best Hyperlocal Marketing Platform 2023

- Microscan Communications Pvt Ltd: The Leader Behind an Admirable Techbrand - 2023

- Bhavna Corp: The Most Promising Software Development Company to watch Globally - 2023

- Narayan Bhargava Group: Customer-Centric Company of the Year - 2023

- Soul Studio By Vani Kabir: The Most Trusted Online Spiritual Store - 2023

- Morlatis Engineering & Construction Pvt Ltd: The Fastest Growing Real Estate Company to Watch in 2023

- AL-Sartaj Management Services: The Best Leader in Overseas Recruitment 2023

- DINTW LLP: The Most Promising Digital Marketing Technology Company to Watch in 2023

- Techtip24: The Woman Entrepreneur to Watch for Excellence in Training and Consulting Space 2023

- Vayudoot Road Carriers Pvt.Ltd: Business Excellence in Fleet Management 2023

- Naimish Sinha: The Most Promising CTO 2023

- Entice Supplements Pvt. Ltd: The Most Trusted Skin & hair Care Brand to Watch in 2023

- CDL Financial Services Pvt. Ltd: Company in Focus - 2023

- HBeonLabs Technologies Pvt. Ltd: Most Reliable Manufacturer & Suppliers - 2023

- RM Debt Nirvana Consulting Pvt. Ltd: Excellence in Credit Risk, Cash Flow and Debtors Management Award - 2023

- Golden Eagle IT Technologies Pvt Ltd: Brand of the Year for IT Solutions 2023

- ITIO INNOVEX PVT. LTD: Most Authentic Fastest Growing Financial Technology Company to watch-2023

- Inext Logistics & Supply Chain Pvt Ltd: The Most Promising Business Leader – 2023

- Anav Webtech Pvt Ltd: Fastest Growing Startup Company in 2023

- Woodshala: Best In Classical Teak & Bespoke Furniture 2023

- Alobha Technologies Private Limited: Emerging Software Development Company to watch Globally - 2023

- Meking Buildtec India Pvt Ltd: One of The Eminent CEOs of The Year 2023

- DLS Law Offices: Corporate Law Firm of the Year 2023

- Cambridge Montessori Preschool: The Best PreSchool in India 2023

- LITHIUM POWER: Emerging Manufacturer Exporter in Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Products 2023

- Reel On Social (A unit of Crea8ivo Productions Pvt Ltd): Best Video Production Agency - 2023

- SPECTRAA TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED: Customised Manufacturer of the Year 2023

- CHEF BISHWAJIT HALDAR: The Most Promising Cardiologist in India 2023

- Quant Power: Best Algo Trading Platform in India 2023

- Houz Cafe Bar: The Most Prestigious Culinary Awards 2023

- SOURYA MEDICAL SYSTEMS: Most Trusted Medical Devices Service Provider in 2023

- Elite New Generation International School: Most Recognized International Schools of UP 2023

- Red Kite Consulting Private Limited: The Most Promising Woman Leader in Consulting Industry 2023

- Pragati Chopra: The Most-Sought-After Fashion Influencer 2023

- Kup Of Films: Most Aspiring Film Director to Watch 2023

- Strategic Talent Partner: The Most Influential Human Resource Consulting Company 2023

- CUBEWEB Technologies Private Limited: Trending Brands for Digital Marketing Services 2023

- MINDREAMERS: One of the Best IT Services and Digital Recruitment Company In India 2023

- GrayOpus Technologies Pvt Ltd: Emerging Digital Solutions Provider to Watch-2023.

- Logskim Solutions Private Limited: Exemplary Entrepreneurship & HR Leadership 2023

- STP Research: Consumer Insights--For Excellence in Generating Consumer insights for the agriculture input sector

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.