“Business is a Force for Social Good”- Hrithik Bansal

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.”

These words of Robert Frost ring true for Hrithik Bansal, a young professional who chose the more exciting less travelled road when his contemporaries were choosing established career paths. From the very beginning, Hrithik has been passionate about making a difference in the world choosing opportunities where he could make a positive impact on society. He has attended some of the top universities in the world – he holds an MPhil in Economics from the University of Oxford and an MBA from Harvard Business School. “I have been fortunate to get an education from some of the world’s best institutions. With this privilege, and the opportunity for diverse experiences I feel like I have a responsibility to challenge the status quo and make a difference in the world.”

Hrithik grew up in Kolkata and headed to the United States to complete a bachelor’s degree in Economics and International Studies from Northwestern University. He graduated with an honours degree and was inducted into the prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Honours Society. “Northwestern played a fundamental role in helping me develop a global worldview – it truly made me a global citizen and helped me appreciate the amazing diversity in the world. It laid the foundation for an exciting career.”

Given his interest in social causes, Hrithik worked with some of the top development economists at Yale University and helped manage the Journal of Development Economics – one of the leading academic journals in the field. Owing to his superior prowess in economics and business strategy, he was selected as an Overseas Development Institute fellow to work for the Government of South Africa. He advised the South African Minister of Finance on a range of topics to help promote business to spur economic growth.

Hrithik was also awarded the Harvard Business School Leadership fellowship to work with BRAC, one of the largest NGOs in the world, that serves the poorest in the world across 11 countries in Asia and Africa. He developed the business strategy for their social enterprises and incubated business ventures that benefited the some of the world’s poorest. He is also the recipient of the Hilton Prize Coalition Fellowship.

Owing to his acumen in business strategy, Hrithik represented the interests of the Indian business at an international level. He was part of the first Indian Chamber of Commerce delegation in the United States in 2019. The delegation met with stakeholders at the US State Department, US Commerce Department, World Bank, and US-India Business Council to foster stronger business relations between India and the United States.

Currently, he is the Head of Business Operations and Strategy at Ellipsis Health, San Francisco at Ellipsis Health, a company that is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to detect anxiety and depression using a person’s voice. Regarding his current role at Ellipsis Health, Hrithik says, "Mental Health is a topic close to my heart. So many people suffer without any access to care either due to the stigma around mental health or the lack of access to resources. It’s imperative to de-stigmatise mental illness just as one does not judge an individual for a physical illness. Also, with advances in technology, there is no reason that those in need should not be able to access care for mental illness.”

It is estimated that over a quarter billion people suffer from depression around the world with poorer countries suffering more due to the lack of resources and access to mental health treatment. The artificial intelligence technology that Ellipsis Health is leveraging can have a force multiplier effect on mental health detection and treatment simply by listening to a person's voice.

Talking about his journey, Hrithik says, “There is no shortcut to success. It requires hard work and the ability to learn from one’s failures. Persistence and the belief in one’s abilities also contribute to one’s success.” He has many accolades to his name, and for a passionate professional such as him, no obstacle seems to be a permanent.

Hrithik believes that business has a very central role to play in tackling important challenges facing the world such as Climate Change. “Business needs to play a central role in helping save the planet by creating innovative solutions to tackle this problem. It needs to push the boundaries of the possible to create a more equitable, just, and secure world for humanity”, he says. With his optimism and passion, Hrithik has truly made the world his oyster.

