Business Topline Growth Meet June 18th

Business Leadership League’s Business Topline Growth Meet is going to take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The meet is at the BSE Convention Hall and will commence at 2 PM. Everyone who wishes to be a part of the event can book their slot for just Rs.999 + 18% GST (https://imjo.in/wa6H7F). Business Leadership League presents Business Topline Growth Meet.

The event is powered by ₹upee Boss.com in association with BSE with its knowledge partners as Profectus Capital and DNA Consult. The hydration partner is Patanjali Divya Jal and the meet is expected to be extremely beneficial for all the aspiring entrepreneurs as it will have a lot of inspiring speakers on the panel.

There will be more than 500 people in the audience comprising established business leaders, entrepreneurs, startup founders, and even international delegates. Hence, the Business Topline Growth Meet will be an opportunity for all the budding and well-established entrepreneurs as there will be a lot of inspiring stories, practical insights, and outside perspectives on how to grow. Additionally, they will get to build connections with like-minded business owners. These connections will help them further in having strategic partnerships for cross-selling, building new contacts in the domestic and export market, access to new customer segments, and ultimately increasing the contact sphere.

The list of speakers for the event includes Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani (Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group),Ms Sweety Jain (Head Credit of Retail and Wholesale Lending products), Ajay Thakur (Head of BSE SME) and Anup Kumar (the Managing Director of DNA Consult ). This event will begin with an inauguration ceremony followed by celebrating the achievements of the inspiring stories of entrepreneurs, talks by esteemed speakers, after that leading brands will share their business perspectives. At last, there will be an Open Networking Session so that people can generate opportunities, collaborate and grow.

The Business Topline Growth Meet’s organiser the Business Leadership League is an ecosystem for aspiring businesses. They provide support and assistance to businesses across functional areas to be able to grow to the next level.

Book your seat at- https://imjo.in/wa6H7F

Know about BLL- www.bll.org.in

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.