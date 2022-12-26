Business woman Dr. Aanchal Kohli is influencing young people in Health Sector

Dr. Aanchal Kohli is a young, dynamic and an influential businesswoman working as a dentist and a partner in her medical company M/s Kohli & Co. Dr. Aanchal completed her graduation from Ch. Charan Singh University as a Bachelor of Dental Surgery.

The company M/s Kohli & Co. has been nominated in several awards during the year 2022. She is a well-driven individual who is well-organised and has an optimistic approach towards all endeavours of life with critical thinking & decision-making abilities in times of adversities.

Being extremely knowledgeable and having a medical background, Dr. Aanchal further availed quite a few business certifications and diplomas to support & enhance her knowledge in the field of business.

Dr. Aanchal is marketing partner of different companies and is working PAN India (Presence Across Nation). Along with having 10 years of experience in dentistry, she is a team player with the ability to manage a wide range of administrative duties with a commitment to continuous learning. She worked as an Infection Control Auditor with a German Company and has been honoured as Guest Speaker in the same capacity in various institutions abroad.

This entrepreneurial mind did not stop and kept on spear heading. Her enthusiasm of becoming triumphant kept on intensifying with time. Her contribution in M/s Kohli & Co. as a partner helped the firm in turning tables with her achievements to the present day.

Dr. Aanchal truly abides by believing in oneself. “There are always going to be people and situations that will try to drag you down while rising the success ladder, however, one must always believe in their own potential and be true to themselves and towards their work”. Her success mantra is “Do good, be good, and good shall come to you”.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.