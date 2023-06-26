Buy FASTag Online and Make FASTag Recharge Instantly

New Delhi (India), June 22: Easy to use and flexible, FASTag is your gateway to hassle-free journeys on highways across the country. With its introduction in 2014 by the government, it aimed to reduce congestion and long waiting times and introduce cashless payments at the highways for toll payments. Since then, FASTag has been the solution to save you time, effort, and loads of frustration when travelling on national and state highways.

FASTag facilitates easy toll collection by automatically deducting toll charges as you pass through toll plazas on any national amd state highway. And to further make this experience easy, you can now buy FASTag online and make instant recharges in just a few clicks.

This blog will explore all about buying FASTag and recharging online.

How does FASTag Work?

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system that makes your toll booth experience convenient and quick. It's a small tag that you can easily stick on your car's front windshield. You don't need to stop and pay cash at toll booths anymore. It automatically deducts the toll charges from your bank account linked to the tag.

The tag works using RFID (radio frequency identification) technology. Once your tag is active, you can drive through toll plazas without worrying about cash for toll payments or waiting in long queues.

Get FASTag at Your Doorstep

You can now buy FASTag online, ordering it on authorised platforms and banks online and have it delivered to your doorstep.

1. Visit the provider bank's website and locate the FASTag section.

2. Select 'Apply Now'.

3. Provide necessary personal and vehicle information and upload the requisite documents.

4. Pay the applicable joining fees depending on your vehicle class.

5. You will get a FASTag delivered to your doorstep within a few days with activation instructions.

How to Recharge Your FASTag?

Once you have it affixed, you can easily carry out your FASTag recharge online. The minimum amount you can recharge is Rs. 100, and the maximum recharge limit depends on your type of vehicle. Here’s how you can carry out an instant FASTag recharge online-

Recharge your FASTag instantly through your bank’s net banking portal, using your debit or credit card.

You can also recharge your FASTag via BHIM UPI and digital wallets.

Many banks offer an auto-recharge option wherein your FASTag is automatically recharged (using your bank balance) when it starts running out of balance.

Your Ticket to Stress-Free Travel

FASTag is your ticket to hassle-free travel on highways. Additionally, it offers a range of benefits including convenient cashless payments, online recharge options, SMS alerts for transactions and low balance, and an easy-to-use online portal. Other general benefits include lower air pollution, reduced paper usage, and traffic congestion-free roads.

You can use it at over 360 toll plazas all across the country, on state highways or national highways. It's a super-convenient and efficient way to zip through toll booths. So, join the FASTag revolution and enjoy convenient, eco-friendly, and smooth rides on the road.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.