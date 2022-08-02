Buying a home amidst rising prices and increased home loan rates

Post the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent enforced lockdowns, the residential market in India has been growing at a blistering pace. The bona fides of this increasing trend in home buying is reiterated by the fact that not only is the demand rising month on month, the sales of housing units in leading cities like Mumbai even reached decadal highs.

So, what is fuelling this uptick in Mumbai residential market? Does it still make sense to buy a house where interest rates are rising on the back of inflation? It is interesting to study how these factors have made buying a house in Mumbai a viable proposition and study the changing scenario of growing affordability in the city and its role in increasing home sales in the city.

Growing demand in Mumbai & Pune

The unabated demand for housing continues despite the two hikes in the repo rate interest by the RBI and shows no signs of diminishing. This phenomenon is not restricted the usual few cities which are held as benchmark of real estate in the country, but the increasing demand is seen in all the housing markets across the country as is evident from a recent news report citing a leading brokerage firm. The data quoted in the news report mentions that the augmentative revenues from stamp duty and registration charges from 27 states and one union territory was recorded as more 34%. Predictably so, Maharashtra with two of country’s leading real estate destinations that of Mumbai and Pune, leads the pack with a growth of more than 40% and cumulative revenues of ₹35,593 crores accounting for 21% of total revenues from stamp duty and registration charges in India.

Recently too for FY 2022-23, Maharashtra residential market is continuing the buoyant trend with the first three months showing record registrations. The State recorded 2.11 lakh registrations in April, 2.22 lakh registrations in May and a record 1 lakh in just the first 12 days of June. This is performance is even more commendable considering this came at time when the State Government has introduced a one per cent metro cess and revised the ready reckoner rates upwards. These increases viewed in a backdrop of rising interest rates where RBI has increased the repo rates by 90 bps in a span of two months.

With Russia and Ukraine showing no signs of cessation, the supply chains are likely to be remain disrupted and inflation will continue to be a worry, the subsequent high interest rates regime is here to stay for a while.

Effect of higher interest rates on home prices

Let us examine what higher interest rates mean for a home buyer in terms EMI and home affordability. According to Knight Frank Research, one of the world's leading independent real estate consultancies, an increase of one percent (100 basis points) in the interest rate translates in to a 7.76% hike in EMIs for a home buyer desirous of availing a home loan and a subsequent decline in the affordability. For purposes of illustration, a home buyer with a home loan of ₹two crore was paying was paying an EMI of ₹1,59,898 prior to the May and June repo rate hikes by RBI. Today with a hike of 90 basis points in two tranches in the repo rate, the home buyer will have to Rs. 1,71,041 for the same loan which makes the home cost almost 7% higher than the earlier rates.

Interest rates still lower than the pre-covid peak

However, the silver lining to the home buyer is that despite the 90 bps hike in the interest rates and the subsequent price hike for the new home buyer, the interest rates are still lower than the pre-covid rates. This situation is not likely to last long as according to economists tracking the Indian economy, the RBI is likely to continue its belligerent stance of sucking out liquidity in the system and keep increasing the interest rates on a periodic basis to tame the inflation.

Further market consolidation

With the increasing input costs, the prices of the homes are bound to increase. Smaller players in the market will find it difficult gain access to capital, further with consumers leaning more towards Grade A developers, we will witness further consolidation in the real estate industry. Listed, organised developers like Godrej Properties, Lodha, Oberoi Realty, Hiranandani to name a few will stand to gain from this trend.

With the residential market continuing to grow and poised at an inflection point in light of record month on month purchases, the potential home buyer is faced with a twin dilemma of prices going up due to increasing demand and increasing interest rates leading to higher residential prices. In this situation, the home buyer is well advised to buy the dream house now before the home prices peak.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.