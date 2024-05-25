Buying a vacuum cleaner this summer: Here are the top brands for 2024

Are you thinking of investing in a new vacuum cleaner this summer? A good vacuum cleaner can be a game changer in the dry weather which kicks up more dust and allergens. As children fill homes with summer vacation fun, a powerful vacuum cleaner can offer them a clean environment and also help prepare for the monsoon which brings more dirt and mud into the home, especially in the Indian set-up.

Choosing the best vacuum cleaner can keep seasonal dirt at bay and also control pests, making the cleaning routine a complete breeze. Ahead of the summer break, the list of the top 10 vacuum cleaner brands in India has been curated. Each of these models is available on Flipkart at special offer prices.

Read on to know more about the best-selling models:

Haier PROBOT - DTX Robotic Floor Cleaner

Haier PROBOT - DTX is a Robotic Floor Cleaner

This model is for those who like to be hands-off with their home cleaning. Haier PROBOT - DTX is a Robotic Floor Cleaner with an impressive suction power of 5000 PA, which leaves your home spotless and clean. The robotic disk can be programmed to move around the home and clean every nook and corner while you go about with other tasks. The Haier vacuum cleaner is well suited for multi-storeyed homes as its intelligent 5 Maps Memory system maps every inch of the house for detailed cleaning paths. At any point, while it is at work, you can run a cleaning status check to see how much of your home can be vacuumed. The Haier vacuum cleaner comes with both Wet and Dry modes – the wet mode has 3 water level settings so that you can opt for the best one according to the size of your home.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robotic Floor Cleaner

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robotic Floor Cleaner

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robotic Floor Cleaner is another great robotic vacuum cleaner with connectivity to WiFi, Google Assistant, and Alexa. This model comes with OZMO mopping technology which removes more than 99% bacteria, leaving your home free from any kind of pathogens. It can run on different surfaces in your home – from marble and tiles to wood and even carpets and cleans each of these with equal efficiency. It comes with a 240 ml water tank for wet cleaning. The size of the dustbin is also large at 800 ml, which saves you from the hassle of frequent cleaning of the bot itself.

EUREKA FORBES Robo Vac N Mop NUO Robotic Floor Cleaner

EUREKA FORBES Robo Vac N Mop NUO Robotic Floor Cleaner

The Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaneris a complete cleaning solution for a smart home, which comes at a price that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. This smart robot has a dual function – it can sweep and mop the floors for spotless cleaning. Say goodbye to worries about the battery powering off in the middle of a cleaning session. The Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaneris powered by a 3,200 mAh battery that allows it to clean non-stop for 90 minutes. It also supports the auto docking feature wherein the robot automatically returns to its base when the power runs out and starts charging. To give you complete peace of mind, you can control and operate your Eureka Forbes vacuum cleanereven when you are not at home using a fully integrated smart app.

Dyson V12 DETECT SLIM ABSOLUTE Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 DETECT SLIM ABSOLUTE Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner

With a Dyson vacuum cleaner in your home, you can be rest assured that even the tiniest specs of dirt or pathogens will be taken away. The Dyson V12 DETECT SLIM ABSOLUTE Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner has been designed to clear microscopic levels of dust mites, allergens, skin cells, and pet hair from every surface in your home, not just the floors, offering a thorough cleaning solution. This is one of the best vacuum cleaners in its category as it can clean floors, sofas, mattresses, high spaces in the home that gather dirt, and even your pet’s abode or the car. The Dyson vacuum cleaner has a smart cordless design with multiple attachment heads for different surfaces, making it easy to use, and a 60-minute run time on a full charge. The unique Dirt Ejector on the Dyson vacuum cleaner allows you to sweep away any dirt or germs at the simple press of a button. Meanwhile, your hands remain absolutely clean!

PHILIPS Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner

PHILIPS Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner

The PHILIPS Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a dry vacuuming option that has been designed with a high-power motor of 1,900 W to clean out dirt from even the tiniest of crevices. The PHILIPS Vacuum Cleaner comes with a MultiClean nozzle which seals itself closely to the floor to ensure that even the tiniest specs of dirt are picked up and a Turbo Brush which opens up carpet fibres to clean pet hair and fluff. This handheld vacuum cleaner is compact making it easy to carry from room to room and has a dirt container instead of bags, making it easy to clean and store.

Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

If you want a vacuum cleaner for some powerful cleaning in spaces where other cleaners have not been as effective, the Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is your choice. This model is part of Karcher’s space-saving wet and dry vacuum cleaner range and is a product of sturdy German engineering with a steel body and extra long crevice nozzle. One of its best features is that it can switch between dry and wet cleaning modes without removing the filter, which is top-mounted in this vacuum cleaner.It is the best vacuum cleaner for outdoor spaces.

ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The ILIFE A20 is one of the best vacuum cleaners with two-in-one functions of mopping and vacuum cleaning and a strong suction power of 4000 Pa which removes even the most stubborn stains from the floor and captures debris from corners with exceptional strength. Its advanced navigation plan can be customised to suit the needs of your home as you create no-mopping zones or no-go zones according to how your homeware is placed. All of this can easily be managed from a Smart App that lets you customise a cleaning routine for multiple floors in your home and can also be activated using voice control. The ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner has a large battery and specialised sensors that protect the robot against falls and collisions in the home.

Inalsa Micro Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Inalsa Micro Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Inalsa is a trusted name in Indian households and its vacuum cleaner is a good budget option for anyone looking for an efficient cleaning device for outdoor spaces at a real value deal price. This ultimate 3-in-1 cleaner consumes less electricity, displays a higher level of working efficiency, and has a longer motor life. You can use the blower function to blow dry the floor, the HEPA filter for dry vacuuming, and use the sponge filter for wet vacuuming. It has a massive 20-litre tank for water storage and a 1.8M long flexible hose pipe making this the perfect device for outdoor cleaning too.

KENT Zoom Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

KENT Zoom Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The KENT Zoom Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is the perfect choice for those looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner for the home which is affordable too. This vacuum cleaner comes with a HEPA filter which stores the dust particles collected from around the home without releasing it into the air. This keeps you safe from allergens at all times. The KENT vacuum cleaner works for 30 minutes on a full charge and has been designed to reach even the most difficult corners of your home with its long handle design and an inbuilt LED light that brightens up even the darkest corners to spot dirt. This model is the best vacuum cleaner in the budget category.

Product Name Features Rating on Flipkart Haier PROBOT - DTX Robotic Floor Cleaner -Lasser Navigation

-6 Cleaning Modes

-App Control 3.8 ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Robotic Floor Cleaner - Assistant and Alexa

- 240ml Water Tank

- 3 Levels of water adjustment 4.1 EUREKA FORBES Robo Vac N Mop NUO Robotic Floor Cleaner - 3,200 mAh battery

- auto docking feature

- fully integrated smart app 3.7 Dyson V12 DETECT SLIM ABSOLUTE Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner - High Suction Power - upto 10 micro meter particles

- 60 minutes run time

- 2 Year Accident Warranty 4.7 PHILIPS Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner - Compact Dimensions

- Highest Power Motor of 1900W

- Bagless Cleaning

4.4 Karcher Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner - Sturdy German Engineering

- Steel Body

- Easy to carry & transport Handle

- Convenient compact storage

- Extra long crevice nozzle

- 1 Year Warranty

- ILIFE A20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner -2 in 1 Vacuum and Mopping

-Removes Stubborn Stains

-4000 Pa Ultra Strong Suction Power

-Auto-carpet Boost

-Smart App and Voice Control

-Long Runtime with Large Battery

4 Inalsa Micro Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner -3-IN-1 Ultimate Cleaner

-Cleans Wet Spills in One Go

-Consumes Less Electricity

-Long Motor Life & Light in Weight

-HEPA and SPONGE Filter 3.9 KENT Zoom Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

-Easy Cleaning For Pure Living

-Goodbye Wires, Say Hello To Cordless

-High On Power, Low On Dust Discharge

-Reaches The Most Difficult Corners Of Your Home 4.2

