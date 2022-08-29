BuySM.com and the story behind it

The pandemic has shown us that the health infrastructure of any country is an indication of the progress of that country - especially obtaining life-saving medicines at the right time for serious speciality conditions like cancer, hepatitis, HIV, transplants, lung and kidney disorders amongst others; can save someone’s life. In a country as large and vast as India, timely and convenient availability of such drugs and injections can be a challenge in urban and rural areas due to high costs and demand, but low supply as well as maintaining the medicines with temperature control and cold storage is also a challenge.

Noticing this burning need, in 2018, the Goyani brothers from Ahmedabad – Parth, an ex-research scientist with Torrent and his brother, Sumit, decided to enter distribution of Super Speciality medicines. While working as a distributor, during the pandemic they witnessed firsthand the problems faced by needy patients and realized how the families suffered while arranging medicines for speciality conditions. To solve exactly this challenge, the Goyani’s then entered serving speciality medicines directly to the patient at their doorstep at affordable prices, providing Patient assistant program and help arrange imported medicines via their online portal www.BuySM.com.

Speciality Medicines transformed their business from being a distributor to becoming one of the fastest growing super speciality online pharmacy company along with eyes on becoming manufacturer as well in short span.

“My dream is to become India’s biggest Super Speciality Manufacturing Company in India and to provide affordable and quality medicines to masses across every corner in the world”, says Parth Goyani (MD & CEO), Speciality Medicines Pvt Ltd, who owns the BuySM.com platform. BuySM.com was born with the objective of making super speciality medicine accessible to any part of India. These days it is easy to get clothes, phones, food and even routine medicines online and delivered to your doorstep, but it’s ironic that consumers would have to rely on select few distributors and pharmacies to get Super Speciality Medicines.

Pandemic has shown us how people were chasing to obtain Remdesivir or Tocilizumab. Considering the situation and unavailability of super speciality medicines, Parth and Sumit decided to launch BuySM platform, one which can provide not just affordable medicines but also tamper-proof packaged and temperature-controlled medicines with convenience. Cost and convenience matter the most when you or someone in your family is unwell.

What better than providing Super Speciality medicines at affordable rates at your door step with subscription option – choose BuySM.com, for your chronic speciality medicines.

For ordering medicines visit the link: www.BuySM.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.